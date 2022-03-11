Russia-Ukraine War Poses Threat To Global Food Security As Both Are Key Source Of Grains

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine threatens the food supplies as both the warring countries are the world's key sources of grains, fertilisers and energy. Many countries have imposed severe sanctions on Russia, which has become a problem for the entire world as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday that if the West increases its economic sanctions on Russia, global food prices will climb even more as Russia is one of the world's leading suppliers of fertiliser, which is critical to the worldwide supply chain. New York-based sanctions watchdog site suggests that Russia has become the world's most sanctioned country due to its war in Ukraine.

Wheat prices have risen 55% since a week before the invasion, despite no worldwide supply disruptions, according to AP News. Nearly a third of the world's wheat and barley exports come from Russia and Ukraine combined. Ukraine is also a key grain supplier and the world's leading producer of sunflower oil, which is used in the food processing industry. Food supply will be harmed as a result of the war, which comes at a time when food prices are at their highest since 2011.

161 million more people are hungry now

Gabriel Ferrero de Loma-Osorio, who is the Committee on World Food Security stated that they were not doing well even before the pandemic, as hunger was rising slowly. He stated that an estimated 161 million more people are hungry now than before the pandemic, according to AP News. He continued by stating that they will need to be cautious as they can see a big influence on food security globally. He stated that countries must exercise caution when it comes to their food security.

Officials discussed how to deal with the impact of climate change, adopt new technology, and combat diseases and pests that harm crops and animals in Asia-Pacific, which is the world's most populous area, at a meeting held by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Bangladesh. FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu stated that hunger has returned to Asia-Pacific, reversing years of progress. He also claimed that inequalities are also rising, notably between rural and urban populations, with women and youth being left behind far too often.

(Inputs from AP News)