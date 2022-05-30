Russia-Ukraine War: Powerful Explosion Hits Ukraine's Melitopol, Several People Injured

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its 96th day with colossal damage to life and property in the war-hit ex-soviet nation, reports have emerged that a powerful explosion was recorded in Melitopol, Ukraine, on Monday morning. According to local media reports cited by Nexta, the massive explosion trembled the houses of the residents situated in Melitopol.

The residents living in the area of the streets of Heroes of Ukraine, Petro Doroshenko, and Bohdan Khmelnitsky reported that an explosion occurred in the area of the shopping centre Kvartal, where the high-rise building of the pseudo-governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, is located.

There was an explosion in #Melitopol. Local media report that an explosion was heard in the morning near the Kvartal shopping mall. According to preliminary information, the collaborationist head of #Zaporizhzhya Oblast Yevhen Balitskyy was there. pic.twitter.com/MoHcCT94If — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 30, 2022

Meanwhile, reports released by the Russian media claim that a car exploded in the city center. Reports say that Victory Square, where the administration of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, is located, has been cordoned off after the explosion. The security of local government buildings has also been strengthened and law enforcement officers have been deployed at the scene, who said that the reason for the explosion was a car parked in the city center.

The powerful explosion in the center of #Melitopol blew out the windows of nearby houses. According to the local media, the occupiers are panicking.



Several people were injured. It is reported that the niece of collaborator Balitsky was injured. pic.twitter.com/5KKFFkLstk — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 30, 2022

"At about 7.50, there was a powerful explosion in the heart of the city. Melitopol residents living in the areas of Heroes of Ukraine, Petro Doroshenko and Bohdan Khmelnytsky streets were shaking windows and walls in their houses," Ria-Melitopol wrote. "It is possible that the saboteurs worked. Currently, Melitopol residents are watching black smoke clubs in the city center," the statement read.

The publication later clarified that the central square in Melitopol was fenced off. "Military equipment is driving along Interkulturnaya Street in the city; sirens are howling. According to Melitopol residents, the central square is surrounded by where the so-called military-civil administration of orcs and collaborators is located in Shevchenko's recreation center, "per the statement by RIA Melitopol. It is reported that the niece of collaborator Balitsky was also injured in the blast.

Image: AP/ Representative