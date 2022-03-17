Russia-Ukraine War: Putin & Zelenskyy To Meet In Next Few Weeks After Signing Peace Deal

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to take place in the next few weeks, Ukraine President's advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday. According to reports, Russia and Ukraine are drawing up a tentative peace plan to conclude the war. The deal includes a ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops if Kyiv renounces its ambitions for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and accepts limits on its armed forces, The Kyiv Independent reported. The meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy could take place once this peace treaty is finalised.

"A meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin may take place in the next few weeks, when the peace treaty will be finished," Podolyak was quoted by NEXTA as saying.

When it comes to Ukraine, the President's Office had earlier stated that war with Russia will end, provided a new international security coalition is constituted. Notably, the demand for an international security coalition was raised by Zelenskyy in his address to the United States Congress on March 16.

"We need new institutions and new alliances to stop the war. We propose to create a new alliance. It would be to provide all the necessary support in 24 hours. Such alliances will provide assistance to those who will fall victim to various crisis, and will help save thousands of lives," he had said.

Peace deal between Moscow & Kyiv possible by May?

Earlier, Alexey Arestovich, another advisor to the Ukrainian President had hinted that Moscow and Kyiv could sign the tentative peace deal by early May. Arestovich had opined that in the best-case scenario, a deal involving the withdrawal of Russian troops could even be reached within a fortnight and added that the 4th round of talks had been 'more constructive.'

The fourth-round talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed via video link on March 15, Tuesday after a 'technical pause'. The brief pause had been taken for 'additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions', according to Mykhailo Podoliyak.

Addressing the halt, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said, "Our delegation worked on this in negotiations with the Russian party. (The latest talks on Monday went) pretty good, as I was told. But let’s see. They will continue tomorrow."

The 4th round of negotiations was reportedly held on peace, ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees. Notably, Zelenskyy has, on a number of occasions, proposed a direct meeting with his Russian counterpart as part of the negotiation process.