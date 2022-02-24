Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Anti-war Activist Marina Litvinovich Detained In Moscow

Russian anti-war activist Marina Litvinovich was detained in Moscow on Thursday for calling demonstrations against Russia's military operation in Ukraine. According to reports, she was asking everyone in Russia to take to the streets at 7:00 pm (local time) in protest against Russia's invasion of the eastern European country.

She was reportedly detained while leaving her house. In a televised address, President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to launched a military operation against Ukraine in reply to threats emanating from the neighbouring nation.

Russia attacks Ukraine

Russian troops launched a broad assault on Ukraine from three sides on Thursday. According to the eastern European country, at least 40 people have been killed so far. Ukraine's leadership said that Russia's intention was to destroy the country.

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has also condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine. "NATO stands in solidarity with Ukraine. NATO allies are imposing severe costs on Russia for their reckless invasion of Ukraine. NATO allies in close coordination with EU and other partners all over the world are now imposing severe economic sanctions on Russia." he said.

"We have over 100 jets at high alert protecting our airspace and more than 120 allied ships at sea from north to the Mediterranean. We will do whatever is necessary to shield the alliance from aggression. NATO leaders to meet tomorrow to address the way forward," he added.

Explosions have rocked several Ukrainian cities like the capital city Kyiv, surrounding cities like Mykolaiv, Odesa, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia. Meanwhile, several sanctions have been imposed on Russia by countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Japan, Canada and European Union.

'Anti-Putin coalition'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also said that an anti-Putin coalition is being created. "Spoke with Ursula von der Leyen (European Commission President), E Macron (French President), Karl Nehammer (Austrian Chancellor) and RT Erdoğan (Turkish President) about concrete sanctions &andconcrete assistance for our military. Waiting for decisive action," he said.

Image: AP