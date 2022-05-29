Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Envoy To UK Rejects Possibility Of Moscow Using Tactical Nukes

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia's ambassador to Britain, Andrei Kelin, rejected the possibility of Moscow using tactical nuclear weapons against neighbouring Ukraine. While speaking to BBC, Andrei Kelin stated that Russian military rules prevent the use of such weapons in conflicts like this one.

He said Russia has very strict provisions for the use of nuclear weapons. The country may use them only at a time when its existence is threatened, he stated.

"It has nothing to do with the current operation," Kelin told the BBC's Sunday Morning.

Russia denies possibility of nuclear war against Ukraine

The question of Russia using tactical nuclear weapons arises because, on several occasions, Russia has warned Western nations to stay away from the Ukraine war. Earlier, in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin had also put his nuclear forces on high alert soon after he launched an aggressive attack against Ukraine. This was widely viewed as a warning from the Russian side. Earlier, in March, the Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, warned members of NATO that they are dealing with nuclear power and should not threaten Moscow at any cost.

Meanwhile, when Kelin was asked further questions about Russia's role in the war, he denied incidents of bombardment by Russian forces and said allegations of war crimes in the town of Bucha were a "fabrication". When asked why Russia is continuously committing war crimes, the Russian envoy said, "The mayor of Bucha, in his initial statement, has confirmed that Russian troops have left, everything is clean and calm, the town is in a normal state."

"Nothing is happening, nobody is on the street," he added.

Zelenskyy reiterates demand to declare Russia a 'terrorist state'

In view of the destruction caused by Russian attackers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Saturday, reiterated his demand to declare Russia a "terrorist state". During his nightly address, Zelenskky thanked the nations that are supporting Ukraine and spoke about the progress that the Ukrainian forces are making in defeating the Russian forces. Zelenkyy said he would like to remind the world that the time has come when Russia must finally be officially recognised as a terrorist state.

"Again and again I will remind the world that Russia must finally be officially recognised as a terrorist state, a state-sponsor of terrorism. This is simply true. This is fair and reflects the daily reality that the occupiers have created in Ukraine and are eager to bring further to Europe. And this must be legally enshrined," the Ukrainian president said.

(Image: AP)