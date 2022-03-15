Russia Ukraine War: Russian MoD Claims Its Armed Forces Have Taken Full Control Of Kherson

Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, Russian armed forces have taken complete control of the Kherson region, the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman announced in a daily briefing on March 15. Igor Konashenkov, a Russian MoD spokesman also added that three hangars containing four Ukrainian Su-25s and six helicopters had been destroyed at a military airport.

According to the UK Intelligence, Russia might explore an option of a “referendum” in Kherson to legitimise the region as a “breakaway republic” similar to Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea.

Furthermore, as Russian troops attempt to encircle and cut off Kyiv, they are met with constant Ukrainian counterattacks and rising casualties. With numerous trucks running out of fuel and fierce Ukrainian resistance, Russian forces have faced major logistical challenges.

An air attack on a block of flats in the city's residential Obolon area early Monday killed at least two persons. Sviatoshyn Airfield, about six miles (10 kilometres) from Kyiv city centre, was also hit by Russian missiles, which targeted an Antonov aircraft plant. Fighting continued on Sunday in the western neighbourhood of Irpin, where American journalist Brent Renaud was murdered and two others were injured by Russian forces.

Russia Ukraine war

Moreover, according to media reports, the main advance into the capital came from Belarus via Chernobyl on the west bank of the Dnieper River. Russian forces have advanced east and west from Crimea, making fast gains across the country's south. Further, tens of thousands of civilians are stuck in the port city of Mariupol, which is ringed by Russian forces, and there is growing worry throughout the southeast.

Russian troops have now taken control of part of Mariupol's east side, but the city's west remains under Ukrainian control. People are starving, without running water or electricity, and bodies have been buried in mass graves. According to the United Nations, 2.8 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began. It's Europe's fastest-growing refugee problem since World War II. Around half of them, according to UNICEF, the UN children's organisation, are youngsters and young people.

In the early hours of February 24, Russia began an attack on Ukraine from three main directions: north, south, and east. Land, sea, and air attacks have been launched against targets all around the country. According to the UK Ministry of Defence, Russian naval forces have also blocked Ukraine off from maritime trade by seizing its Black Sea coast.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP