Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Is Dead, Says US Under Secy Nuland

The contentious Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was suspended due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is "dead," the United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland said. She further believes it is unlikely to be ever restored. At a session of the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday, these remarks were in response to one senator’s question, who asked Nuland if she feels that the penalties placed by the US administration on Nord Stream 2 should be permanent, Tass reported.

Following the question, Nuland said, “I think Nord Stream 2 is now dead. It is a hunk of metal at the bottom of the sea, I don't think it will ever be revived," as per TRT.

Biden chose to impose a restriction on Russian oil imports amid Russia-Ukraine war

Further, the comments were made on the same day when US President Joe Biden struck Moscow by saying that the US will shut off Russian energy imports. President Biden chose to impose a restriction on Russian oil imports, putting more strain on the Russian economy. It is worth noting that the United States used to buy Russian oil, but it was not entirely reliant on it because Mexico, Canada, and Saudi Arabia all supplied it.

The United States' decision to ban Russian oil imports emanates hours after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "No decision has been made at this point by the president about a ban on importing oil from Russia, and those discussions are ongoing internally and also with our counterparts and partners in Europe and around the world," as per media reports.

After Russia recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on February 22 that the German government had halted the certification process for the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. Further, US President Joe Biden has authorised the government to apply penalties against Nord Stream 2 AG and its management the next day.

Nord Stream 2's construction was finished on September 10, 2021. It was originally scheduled to be finished by the end of 2019; however, work was delayed because of the US sanctions. The gas pipeline is made up of two strings that stretch from Russia's coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany, with an overall capacity of 55 billion cubic metres per year.

Meanwhile, in retaliation to the Western sanctions, Russia threatened to close the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which transports gas from Russia to Germany. The declaration was made on Monday night by the country's deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak, in response to "calls to dump Russian oil and gas" from European leaders, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.



(Image: AP)