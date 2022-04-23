Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Progress In Donbass Slowing Due To Ukraine Resistance, Says UK

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues on its 59th day, the Russian forces have increased their activity in the war-torn country. Apparently, the aim of the Russian Federation is to 'liberate' the Donbass region, which is in the eastern part of Ukraine.

However, UK Defence Intelligence has claimed that despite increasing activity in Ukraine, the Russian forces have not made any major advancements in the last 24 hours and that it is slowing down in the Donbass region. It also stated that the Ukrainian forces continue to show strong resistance against Russia, which has hindered Russia's efforts.

UK Defence Intelligence also stated that Russian air and marine forces have been unable to establish authority in either sector due to the efficacy of Ukraine's air and sea defences, which has limited Russia's capacity to make significant advances. It further stated that despite Russia's declared control of Mariupol, fierce combat continues to prevent Russian attempts to capture the city, limiting their advancement in the Donbass region even further.

Russia wants to show off "major achievements" in Ukraine

In the meanwhile, UK Defence Intelligence earlier claimed that Russia wants to show off "major achievements" in Ukraine ahead of the annual Victory Day celebrations on May 9. It further said that Russian armed forces have begun moving from staging areas in Donbass towards Kramatorsk, which continues to be targeted by rocket attacks. However, due to Ukrainian resistance Russian advancements have slowed down.

The UK government has condemned the Russian Federation ever since the war in Ukraine started and it continues to provide a wide range of economic, humanitarian and defensive military help to Ukraine, as well as imposing new sanctions on Russia and Belarus. Earlier this month, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Ukraine to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reiterated UK's support for Ukraine.

Invasion of Ukraine is only the beginning: Zelenskyy

On the other hand, after a Russian commander stated that Russia wanted full authority over southern Ukraine, according to local media, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the invasion of his country was only the beginning and that Moscow has plans to capture other neighbouring countries. He stated that all nations who believe in the triumph of life over death must fight alongside Ukraine.

