Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Shelling Kills 3, Including 13-year-old In Kharkiv

Amid the ongoing brutal war between Moscow and Kyiv in Eastern Europe, Russia's bombardment left 3 dead and 1 injured in Kharkiv. This tragic incident took place after Russian occupying soldiers attacked a bus stop in Saltivka, a northern district of the city, according to Oleh Syniehubov, the governor of Kharkiv Oblast. In the shelling, a man, a woman, and a 13-year-old lost their lives, Kyiv Independent reported. In addition to this, the rescue effort has been in progress following the attack.

Furthermore, on Tuesday, July 19, the death of a 28-year-old foreign volunteer was witnessed in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast. As per Kyiv Independent, a grenade struck the Swedish resident in the chest. Notably, hundreds of foreigners, including journalists and charity workers, have been attacked alongside thousands of Ukrainians as the terrible war rages on.

Russian shelling in Ukraine

In the meantime, Russian forces have continued attacking towns and cities in the industrial east and south of Ukraine. They launched missiles toward Kramatorsk on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring 10 more people. The attack on a ten-story building was subsequently verified by Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, who claimed that a hypersonic air-to-air R-37 missile was used. Putin's soldiers also destroyed a residential structure in Sloviansk, killing two people, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Services.

Additionally, Russian forces in Odesa launched seven Kalibr cruise missiles, inflicting six injuries. Later, the Russian Ministry of Defence defended the attack by claiming that assaults on the village of Bilenke had "destroyed depots of ammunition for weapons supplied by the United States and European countries" and so achieved a legitimate military purpose, as per media reports.

The Odesa regional government's speaker, Serhiy Bratchuk, however, disproved the assertion and said that Russia was hitting them as a part of its intimidation strategy for the conflict.

In the face of the Kremlin’s continuous attacks, ten missiles were fired at Kherson by the Armed Forces of Ukraine which were intercepted by the Russian air defence system. According to a TASS report, the Dnipro River bridge in the Kherson area has been shelled by Ukraine. Eleven out of the 12 missiles that were launched hit the bridge.

(Image: AP)