Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Troops In Ukrainian Uniform Seize Ukraine's Military Vehicles

Russian troops dressed in Ukrainian uniform have captured Ukraine's military vehicles and are going towards Kyiv, according to media reports. A defence officer verified the passage of Russian troops in Ukrainian uniforms heading towards Kyiv, according to the Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of News (UNIAN). The UNIAN published images showing Russian military troops stealing Ukrainian cars and wearing Ukrainian uniforms on their way to Kyiv on Friday, February 25.

Russia started missile strikes around 4 am on Friday, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, although its soldiers were halted from advancing in most directions. Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of 'military actions' in Ukraine, the shelling began the second day of fighting. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed 137 people had been murdered so far, including 10 military members, and 316 people had been injured.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has stated that if Putin pushes into NATO countries, Washington will interfere, emphasising that if his Russian counterpart is not stopped now, he will become emboldened. The Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, as well as the countries on NATO's eastern border, have all received the first batches of US military troops and equipment.

Ukraine lost control of Chernobyl nuclear station

Ukraine announced in the early hours of Friday that it had lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear station, which was the location of the 1986 accident. Moreover, according to Ukraine, an employee of the Chernobyl plant had been "taken hostage." The invasion has been condemned by world leaders, who have imposed sanctions on Russia. Meanwhile, China's customs office continues to support the Kremlin, permitting wheat shipments from all areas of Russia.

Russia plans to take over the entire country, but the Russian army failed to deliver on the first day of its assault, according to British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. On Friday, as Russian troops pressed their attack, fierce fighting erupted in the country's east. Russian troops have reached Sumy, a city close to the Russian border on the highway leading to Kyiv from the east.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP