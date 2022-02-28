Russia-Ukraine War: Satellite Pics Show Russian Ground Force Closing In On Ukraine Capital

Satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR.N) on Sunday, February 27, showed scorched earth and damaged buildings in Ukraine following recent attacks by Russia. The images further revealed a large deployment of Russian ground forces including tanks moving towards Kyiv.

A large deployment of Russian ground forces was situated northeast of the Ukrainian city of Ivankiv and contained fuel, logistics, and armored vehicles including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and self-propelled artillery, Maxar reported.

The satellite images further showed damage resulting from recent airstrikes on the Antonov airport in Hostomel, and heavy fighting reported in and around the airport. Black smoke billowing into the sky was also seen in the images captured by Maxar.

It is to be noted that since the buildup of Russian forces, Maxar has been tracking the update in Ukraine.

Amid tensions with the West over the invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces put on high alert. It is learned that the Russian defence minister and the chief of the military's General Staff are directed to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty”. Putin's order has raised the threat concerning the tensions with the West over attack on Ukraine could lead to the use of nuclear weapons.

In a related update, following a phone call with Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed to start peace talks with Russia.

Russia-Ukraine war

On Thursday, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. In the latest update, massive explosions were reported near Kyiv, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowing the country will stand its ground.

It is learned that though Russia's forces still advancing the invasion with street fighting, bombing, missiles, many troops have died at the hands of Ukraine and the number is worse than Moscow thought it would suffer.

On the first day of conflict, Russian troops at once moved across the Ukrainian border in multiple regions. They then landed in the port city of Odesa in the south and crossed the eastern border into Kharkiv, the second-largest city.

