Russia-Ukraine War | Second Round Of Peace Talks Postponed, Not Cancelled: Report

The second Russia-Ukraine diplomatic talks have not been cancelled but postponed, Russian media reported on March 2, citing a source close to the negotiations. According to TASS, the new round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations will take place in Belarus' Belovezhskaya Pushcha. However, recent media reports claimed that Russia is "ready" to begin discussions with Ukraine on Wednesday night.

TASS reported quoting the source as saying, "Not a cancellation; the schedule was shifted; official information will come shortly."

Russia 'ready' to continue talks with Ukraine Wednesday night: AFP News Agency#RussianUkrainianCrisis — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

The first session of negotiations took place in Belarus' Gomel Region on February 28. The sides walked through all agenda topics in detail, and found several spots where similar stances could be projected and agreed to continue the discussions process, according to Russian delegation chief Vladimir Medinsky.

Russia-Ukraine war

As combat continued across the country and Western nations tightened an economic noose around Russia, Russia claimed that its forces had taken control of the first significant city, Kherson, in the south. In televised statements, defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said, Russian divisions of the armed forces have assumed full control of the regional centre of Kherson.

Further, paratroopers from the Russian Army landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. As soon as Russia's airborne forces landed, skirmishes erupted, according to the Ukrainian Army. Kharkiv is a predominantly Russian-speaking city on the Russian border, with a population of approximately 1.4 million people. The city mayor reported that Russian soldiers had attacked the residential neighbourhoods, which were constantly blasted as the combat became more ferocious.

Russia to not allow Ukraine to have nuclear weapons

The Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, recently stated that Russia will not allow Ukraine to have nuclear weapons, according to several media reports. This comes as Putin faces criticism from Ukraine and the West for stationing his strategic nuclear missiles on high alert. Moreover, Joe Biden threatened 'dictator' Vladimir Putin of diplomatic and economic isolation for invading Ukraine in his State of the Union address.

Biden also discussed how the US and its partners are trying to hold Russia responsible with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Further, several sanctions, trade restrictions, and financial penalties have been imposed as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began last Thursday. Apple and Nike have both announced that they will no longer sell their products in Russia.

