Russia-Ukraine War: Separatist DPR & LPR Regions Appoint Ambassadors To Moscow

In a massive development amid the devastating war in Eastern Europe, Ukraine's breakaway regions Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) have appointed their ambassadors to Moscow. DPR's head Denis Pushilin and LPR's head Leonid Pasechnik appointed ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Russia. The corresponding decrees were published on Friday on the websites of the leaders of the Republics. As per a TASS report, the decrees entered into force from the date of signing.

Olga Makeeva has been appointed as the DPR ambassador to Russia. She is the current deputy head of the DPR's People's Council, and represents the "Donetsk Republic" faction in Parliament. Meanwhile, Rodion Miroshnik has been appointed as the ambassador of the LPR to the Russian Federation.

From 2015 to 2022, he was the representative of the Luhansk People's Republic in the political subgroup of the contact group for the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Besides, he has also been an adviser to the head of the LPR on foreign policy since 2017.

Moscow continues its efforts to open embassies in DPR & LPR: Russia

In late April, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister had stated that Moscow is continuing its efforts to open embassies in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. "I will not give you the exact timing for opening the embassies, but work is being done, and corresponding agreements are being made," Yevgeny Ivanov was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

Notably, Russia declared the independence of LPR and DPR in the month of February and since then continued its diplomatic relations with these two regions.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify and entered its 72nd day on Friday. Since the onset of the full-fledged war on February 24, both countries have also held several rounds of peace negotiations but they have failed to yield desired results so far.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that the delegations of both nations are debating the draft of a possible treaty via videoconferencing on a daily basis.

(Image: AP)