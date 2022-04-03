Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: Smoke Covers Port City Of Odesa After Air Strikes & Explosions

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its second month, two loud explosions were heard in Odesa on the Black Sea and smoke was witnessed above the city. 

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Russia-Ukraine war

Image: AP


Amid the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine, Russian Defence ministry in a Facebook post on Sunday has announced that its high-speed marine and air-based missiles have destroyed an oil refinery in the Black Sea port of Odesa. In addition, Russian troops destroyed three storage containers of hot-lubricant materials in Odesa, which supplied fuel to Ukrainian armed forces in Oysk on the Nikolayevsky direction. The latest missile strikes and attacks in Odesa have been reported as the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for day 39. 

Two loud explosions were heard in Odesa on the Black Sea and smoke was witnessed above the city. Ukrainian firefighters worked at a destroyed building after shelling in Odesa, according to AP.  The Odesa city council in a statement announced that an airstrike in the morning caused fire in some regions. According to Odesa's city council, Ukraine's armed forces shot down missiles before they hit the city. A Ukrainian military spokesman Vladyslav Nazarov has announced that no casualty has been reported so far in the attack.

The government has advised Odesa residents to keep their windows shut in Odesa, UKUniform reported. In addition, people have been told to not upload social media posts showcasing damage to infrastructure.  Earlier, the UK Defence Ministry in its intelligence update announced that Russian naval forces continue to block Ukrainian coast in Black Sea and Sea of Azov. It further said that Russian action has resulted in preventing Ukranian supply by sea. Several videos of Odesa have surfaced on social media which shows smoke rising over the city. 

Russia shoots down two Ukrainian drone aircraft

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that they had shot down two Ukrainian drone aircraft in Kudryashovka and Shurovka. According to the ministry, Russia had struck 51 military equipments  of Ukraine through its operational and tactical aviation. The military equipments that were struck by Russian armed forces included four command points, two launch installations of the "Osa-AKM" zenit missile complex, two artillery batteries, two fire jet systems installations.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for the second month after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine. The war between Russia and Ukraine has led to death and destruction in Ukraine. According to UNHCR, more than 4 million people have fled Ukraine and crossed over to neighbouring countries to escape the war.  

(Inputs from AP)

Tags: Russia-Ukraine war, Odesa, Russian shelling
First Published:
