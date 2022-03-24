Russia-Ukraine War: Top EU Diplomat Claims Russia Wants To 'isolate' Ukraine From Sea

Amid the intensified Russian offensive in Ukraine, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stated on Thursday that Russia has no interest in negotiating a truce with Ukraine, rather it is isolating the war-torn nation from the sea. During an interview with the Spanish TVE channel, Borell said, “Right now, Russia does not want to sit and negotiate anything, what it wants is to occupy the ground,” The Guardian reported. EU’s top diplomat further claimed that the Russian government intends to encircle the coast all the way to Moldova's border and “isolate Ukraine from the sea.” He added, "It wants to negotiate in earnest only when it has secured a position of strength.”

Furthermore, these statements of Borell came after Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, spoke to the European Parliament on Wednesday, highlighting worries about Russia's actions on Ukrainian people following the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24. Among the varied discussed topics, she stressed Russia's blockade of wheat-carrying ships in the Black Sea.

Putin would be held responsible not just for the conflict but also for starvation: Ursula von der Leyen

Hundreds of wheat-laden vessels are already trapped in the Black Sea due to Putin's activities, EU president said, and the ramifications would be felt as far east as Lebanon, Egypt, and Tunisia. According to media reports, she then urged Putin to release the ships, warning that if he does not, he would be held responsible not just for the conflict but also for starvation and misery.

While referring to the ongoing turmoil in Ukraine, Ursula von der Leyen said, “Every day we watch in horror the images coming from besieged Ukrainian cities, the devastation of Mariupol, Kharkiv, and the outskirts of Kyiv," as per media reports. She went on to explain that fresh food items have become a luxury in Ukraine and that hospitals, as well as pharmacies, are running out of medications.

Meanwhile, On Thursday, the Ukrainian Navy claimed to have destroyed Russia's huge landing ship. The Russian Black Sea Fleet's landing ship Orsk was reportedly demolished in the port of Berdyansk, as per the Navy. Further, during the early hours, a fire was detected at the Berdyansk port, after heavy firing took place between the forces. Berdyansk's shoreline sector has been under Russia's control since February 27. Following the latest claim of the wreaking ship, the Ukrainian Navy also posted a brief statement about the ship on Facebook.

Image: AP