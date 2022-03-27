The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued for the 32nd day on Sunday, leaving hundreds killed. Russian bombardments in urban areas of Ukraine including Kyiv and Kharkiv, have created massive destruction. However, the UK has warned that the bombardment of cities is likely to continue for now.

As the UK and its international partners are united in support of Ukraine, the Boris Johnson-led government is providing a range of economic, humanitarian, and defensive military assistance to Ukraine, and is imposing additional sanctions on Russia and Belarus. Meanwhile, Keeping in view the current war situation in Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry has issued more Intelligence updates.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 27 March 2022



The UK Ministry of Defence issued the latest update on Sunday stating that Russian forces would continue to hit targets in 'densely populated civilian areas'.

The Ministry of Defence tweeted Intelligence updates via its official Twitter handle. Addressing the updates, it mentioned that Russia would continue the use of firepower to limit its loss. However, UK defense intelligence believes that by opting for missile strikes on targets in Ukraine, Russia is trying to not expose its own warplanes to Ukrainian defense systems.

UK Defence Ministry’s latest analysis

"Russia continues to rely on “stand-off” munitions launched from within Russian airspace, in order to reduce their aircrafts' exposure to Ukrainian air defense forces," the defense ministry tweeted.

US reporting of up to 60% failure rates of these weapons will compound Russia’s problem of increasingly limited stocks forcing them to revert to less sophisticated missiles or accepting more risk to their aircraft.

The Defence Ministry of the UK had confirmed that Russia would continue the invasion despite the casualties caused to the civilians. It is noted that Russian forces continue to strike targets across Ukraine including “many targets in densely populated civilian areas”.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have also posted an update on Facebook, with these key points that highlight,

Russia has continued to attack civilian and military infrastructure in the besieged south-eastern city Mariupol.

Russia also continued to target the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, firing on suburban areas and directly into the city.

Armed forces in neighboring country Belarus, which is an ally of Russia, have been conducting training activities in Brest, Minsk, and Grodno regions.

