Russia-Ukraine War: UK PM Boris Johnson Plans To Send Lethal Weapons To Ukraine

The United Kingdom will send additional ‘more lethal’ defensive weaponry to Ukraine as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet warned that Vladimir Putin would try to “twist the knife”. In the days to come, Johnson said in the British parliament that he would send the dangerous weaponry that will counter Russia’s threatening behaviour and traditional warfare act of capturing territories and will give Ukrainians have the means to continue to protect their citizens and land. Johnson also announced a major new defence ‘package of support’ for Ukraine at the NATO and G7 leaders’ meetings.

The UK will also dispatch 6,000 new defensive missiles and £25 million for Ukraine’s armed forces. Leaders in Brussels had also discussed the longer-term military, diplomatic and humanitarian support for Ukraine to strengthen its Army’s resolve against Russia. UK's Admiral Sir Tony Radakin chief of defence staff told the British parliament that Russia has resorted to the traditional on-ground combat roles against Ukraine's forces. Ukraine's Army, he said, has been holding ground and putting up a fierce resistance against the invading troops. The UK now plans to more than double the defensive lethal aid provided to date to an estimated more than 10,000 missiles. It will also expand the £400 million humanitarian and economic aid pledged previously.

Putin 'failing in Ukraine': UK PM

"UK’s intention to work with partners to bolster Ukraine’s defence capabilities, including longer-range targeting and intelligence, as the Ukrainian people face down an unprovoked invasion," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said, according to his office. Johnson said earlier, Vladimir Putin is "already failing in Ukraine. The Ukrainian people have shown themselves to be extraordinarily brave and tenacious in defending their homeland, in the face of an unprovoked onslaught."

UK Prime Minister iterated that his country will not and "cannot stand by while Russia grinds Ukraine’s towns and cities into dust." He then said that Britain will supply Starstreak high-velocity anti-air missiles to help Ukrainians defend themselves. Uk has deposited over £25 million in its new non-ODA funding from the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund, through this the British government will pay the salaries of Ukrainian soldiers, pilots and police as fighting rages.

UK has also sent the warships, fighter aircraft and personnel from six JEF nations for combat readiness to the UK-led NATO Battlegroup in Estonia. HMS Northumberland and sister ship HMS Richmond joined Danish frigate HDMS Niels Juel and warships from Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for maritime patrols.

Major General Jim Morris DSO, the Commander of the UK Standing Joint Force HQ (SJFHQ) which leads the JEF, said, “Given the current level of aggression being displayed by Russia, there has never been a more important time to ensure that freedom of navigation is maintained in the Baltic Sea.”

The UK scrambles to protect the Baltic Sea

The UK has scrambled to protect the maritime lanes of vital strategic importance to ensure stability and freedom of navigation in the Baltic Sea as Russian soldiers are close to taking control of the tactical city of Mariupol via heavy bombardment. The strategic tiny city on the map will link the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine with the mainland for Russian soldiers and will give control of more than 80% of Ukraine's Black Sea coastline cutting off Ukraine's maritime trade and isolating it from its Western allies.

Rear Admiral Torben Mikkelson, Chief of the Royal Danish Navy, said, “The current situation calls for increased focus on security of the Baltic Sea and stability of our region. The Danish Navy will, with our partners in the JEF alliance, do our utmost to contribute to that.”

In response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the ceasefire violations under the Minsk Agreement In the eastern flank of Donbas, the West and the NATO alliance stepped up military support at the request of Ukraine's President Zelenskyy. The military assistance by the UK and the allies to the Ukrainian armed forces has been a key part of their overall approach to helping the country retain its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The US became the first Ukrainian ally in 2018 to provide major defensive lethal weaponry to Kyiv under the Trump administration. Since Russia’s invasion on February 24, the UK has supplied more than 10,000 missiles, including 4,200 next-generation light anti-tank weapons (NLAWs) to Ukraine’s forces.

