Russia-Ukraine War: UK Suggests 'battle For Sloviansk' To Be Next Key Challenge In Donbas

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues unabated for the 133rd day, UK Defence Ministry said in its latest intelligence update that Russian troops from the eastern and western groups are likely around 16 kilometres north of the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, in the Donetsk region. Ever since Luhansk was captured by the Russian army, Sloviansk has been gearing up for an incoming battle with Moscow’s forces advancing more into the Donetsk region.

“With the town also under threat from the central and southern groups of forces, there is a realistic possibility that the battle for Sloviansk will be the next key contest in the struggle for the Donbas,” the ministry said on July 6.

The British Defence Ministry said in its latest intelligence briefing that most of Russia’s remaining available units from the eastern and western groups have been focused on the northern Izium axis. It also said that “Russia likely continues to consolidate its control over Lysychansk and Luhansk Oblast. To the north, it has committed most of the remaining available units from the Eastern and Western Groups of Forces to the Izium axis.”

Two killed, seven wounded in Sloviansk: Local authorities

Meanwhile, as the Russian army ramps up its attacks in the Donetsk region, at least two people have been killed and seven were left wounded amid Moscow’s offensive in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk. Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the Donetsk region, which includes Sloviansk, said on Telegram on Tuesday that two people died in shelling which the mayor said hit the city market. The reported attack on a market came as Russia continues to deny that its forces are targeting any civilian areas.

Kyrylenko said, “Once again the Russians are intentionally targeting places where civilians assemble. This is terrorism pure and simple” while calling on the residents to evacuate the city. Moreover, Sloviansk Mayor Vadym Lyakh said on Facebook that the city was under intense attack by Russia and urged the locals to stay sheltered.

“Sloviansk! Massive shelling of the city. The centre, the north. Everyone, take shelter,” Lyakh wrote on Facebook. According to the Sloviansk Mayor, at least 40 houses were damaged due to Russian shelling.

