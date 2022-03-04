Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Armed Forces Estimate 9,166 Russian Casualties Since Invasion

On the ninth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 9,100 Russian soldiers have lost their lives as Ukrainians are fighting back for their sovereignty, according to Kyiv. As per the Ukrainian ministry of defence, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed 9,166 Russian troops since the invasion began. It was also reported that the Russian side has lost 50 MLRS, 33 planes, 2, boats, 37 helicopters, 404 cars, 251 tanks, 60 fuel tanks, 150 artillery pieces, 3 UAVs, 939 armed personnel carriers and 18 anti-aircraft warfare vehicles.

In the meantime, Russia has said that only 500 of its troops have died and about 1,600 have been injured in the conflict. The Russian 7th Airborne Division's commanding general, Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky was killed earlier this week during a battle in Ukraine. In the Krasnodar region of southern Russia, his death was confirmed by a local officers' association. It was not immediately known what caused his death. Sukhovetsky, who was 47 years old at the time, was a member of Russia's military campaign in Syria.

One million people have fled Ukraine

United Nations human rights office suggests that since the invasion began last Thursday on February 24, at least 227 civilians have been killed and 525 have been injured in Ukraine. However, Ukraine's State Emergency Service claims that over 2,000 civilians have been killed, according to AP News.

The United Nations stated that 1 million people have fled Ukraine since the attack started. This amounts to more than 2% of Ukraine’s population, though some of those fleeing Ukraine are citizens of other countries. The UN refugee agency has predicted up to 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine.

EU Commission will give temporary residence to refugees fleeing

The EU Commission says it will give temporary residence permits to refugees fleeing the violence and allow them to study and work in the 27-nation bloc. The move would need the approval of member states, which have expressed support. The US and many EU countries have imposed severe sanctions on Russia including export curbs on Russia's oil industry. The restrictions are affecting ordinary Russians as well.

