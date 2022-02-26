Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Eliminates 800 Russian Soldiers, 30 Tanks & 7 Aircrafts

As Russian troops inched closer to Kyiv, multiple rocket strikes rocked Ukraine on Friday. Ukraine’s Defence Ministry on Friday said that the armed forces inflicted some 800 casualties on Russian forces, further claiming that more than 30 of their tanks, seven aircraft and six helicopters have been destroyed during battle.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that the military attacking Ukraine has destroyed over 83 Ukrainian military facilities, including 11 airbases.

A Ukrainian military statement claimed that between 30,000 and 60,000 Russian troops were currently involved in the fighting. With Republic Media Network reporting live from the war zone, devastating visuals from the residential areas of Kyiv following the Russian bombings were witnessed.

As depicted in the visuals, at least 8 floors of a 12-floor residential building were completely burned and destroyed after the missile attack from Russia. Nearly 8 Ukrainians sustained injuries while one is said to be critically injured, according to Ukraine security officials' statement.

"Today we have lost 137 of our heroes, our citizens. Military and civilians," Ukraine President Zelensky said in a video address, adding that another 316 people had been injured.

Russia-Ukraine war: Latest updates

In the latest update, the air raid alarm went off on Lutsk as Russian attacks are being reported in Kyiv. Meanwhile, the head of the public council at the Odessa Yeah Sergei Bratchuk said that the Ukrainian military has captured two saboteurs near Koblevo in the Odessa region.

Natalia Balasynovich, Mayor of Vasilkiv, a town just 35 kilometres south of Kyiv, said that fierce fighting was taking place in the middle of the town. While speaking on the Ukrainian parliament channel on Saturday, Balasynovich said, "It is completely occupied with fighting". She even added that there were many casualties on the Ukrainian side, with several wounded.

In a joint statement after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution on Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, the members asserted, "UN Charter has the purpose of preventing a war like the one President Putin just started. We have a responsibility to stand up to this violation as Russia is a Permanent Mem of Security Council who's culpable."