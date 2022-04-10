Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Says Kremlin Troops Fired A Barrage Of 7 Missiles On Mykolaiv

As the war in eastern Europe continues for the 46th day, Ukraine said that Russian troops fired a barrage of seven missiles on Mykolaiv. On Sunday, Operational Command South reported that Kremlin’s forces were now attempting to reinforce their troop positions around Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts. As they continue to move southwards, they are using missile strikes to demoralise and create fear in the population, it said.

"In Mykolaiv and Kherson's directions, the enemy is desperately defending and trying to accumulate new forces for fierce fighting. To spread panic among the local population and destroy transport services as much as possible, the enemy launched seven missile strikes on the Mykolaiv region. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported,” Operational Command South said in an online post.

In addition to the aerial strikes, Russia's naval group in the Black Sea operational area also continues to exert psychological pressure by attacking the coast and launching missile strikes. Earlier this week, the chief of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, Vitalii Kim has shared a photo and video of a Russian shell striking the children's hospital.

According to a visual accessed by Republic, a bombardment was observed striking the children's hospital yard, where ambulances were parked. Black smokes were seen to be coming out from one of the ambulances which was completely destroyed by the shelling.

Further, Kim posted a photo of a playground following the attack, which featured a toy robot, Ukrinform reported. In addition to this, as per Ukraine Pravda, the Russian troops on April 4 afternoon had launched cluster munitions at Mykolaiv. Cluster bombardment killed ten individuals, including one child, while injured 61 others.

What is happening in Ukraine?

It has been 46 days since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he said was a “special military operation to denazify” Ukraine. The war that followed, has now left thousands dead, cities pulverised and turned the ex-soviet state into a macabre trap. The gruesome conflict has not only affected Ukraine, which was once the world’s third-largest nuclear power, but also neighbouring countries.

