Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's Slovyansk Could Be Russia's Next Target, New Report Claims

As the Russia-Ukraine war has reached its 42nd day, a report released by military specialists at the Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think tank, on Monday, revealed that the current advancement of Russian troops in Kharkiv might be paving the way for the eastern Ukrainian city of Slovyansk to be the next target of Russia's offensive, CNN reported.

According to the United States-based think tank’s report, "efforts by Russian forces advancing from Izyum to capture Slovyansk will likely prove to be the next pivotal battle of the war in Ukraine," which might open up potential routes for Russian forces to cut off Ukrainian troops in the east and advance more into the Luhansk and Donetsk areas.

Furthermore, the report added, “If Russian forces are unable to take Slovyansk at all, Russian frontal assaults in Donbas are unlikely to independently breakthrough Ukrainian defences and Russia’s campaign to capture the entirety of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts will likely fail", CNN reported.

Invading Russian soldiers ready to overrun Kharkiv: Ukrainian Defence Ministry

In addition to this, on Monday, Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzianyk warned that invading Russian soldiers are ready to overrun Kharkiv and strike Ukrainian soldiers in the joint forces operating zone. The Defence Ministry of Ukraine stated during a news conference on the 'Operational' situation that the major goal for Russian forces "is to prepare for the resumption of offensive operations to surround the Ukrainian army and seize the city of Kharkiv."

Russian forces have begun gathering in the western and southern military districts of the Slobozhanskyi and Donetsk operating areas, according to Motuzianyk. The Russian forces' fighting strategy has been described by Ukraine's defence ministry, which claimed that they are heading for the military regions and have activated reserve units.

The Ministry spokesman further added that the Russian army is also developing military logistical lines, generating ammunition, and missiles, as well as fuel stores, and establishing medical facilities to accept a significant number of injured soldiers. As per Ukraine's general staff of armed forces intelligence, Russian troops were unable to encircle Kyiv and so withdrew to the east, failing to conquer Chernihiv owing to heavy opposition from Ukrainian soldiers.

Meanwhile, amid the continuous bombing of Putin-led Russian troops over Ukrainian cities, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine said in a Telegram message that roughly 167 children had died in the war-torn country since the war commenced on February 24, according to Ukrinform. The office also stated that the Russian forces' activities had harmed around 446 Ukrainian children.

(Image: AP)