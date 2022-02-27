Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Force Gets Large Batch Of Missile From 'Western Partners'

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the latter's Air Force on Sunday said that it has received a large batch of air-to-air missiles from 'Western partners'. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Ukrainian Air Force said that the air-to-air missiles are already in the use of its personnel on the ground. 'There's enough for every occupier', it said in the post.

Immense losses to Russia, claims Ukraine

Moreover, the Ukrainian Defence Forces said that it intercepted a Russian cruise missile fired at Kyiv from a Belarusian Tu-22 bomber. “The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine a few minutes ago shot down a winged rocket launched in the capital of Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus by a TU-22 plane,” Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi informed in an update. “This is another war crime of the Russian Federation and Russia,” he added.

Ukraine is said to be giving a tough fight to Russia. As per the data of the estimated losses of the Russian army for three days put forth by Ukraine Defence Forces- 4300 military personnel, 27 aircraft, 26 helicopters,146 tanks, 706 armoured fighting vehicles,49 guns, one Buk air defence system, four "Grads" and two ships/boats have been lost.

UNSC meeting on Sunday

The UN Security Council will convene Sunday afternoon at the request of the United States and Albania to vote on a resolution calling for a special session of the General Assembly over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Only nine of the 15 Security Council member states would need to vote in favour of the resolution for it to be adopted at the meeting. Under a rarely used procedure, none of the five permanent members -- Russia is one of them -- would be allowed to veto the convening of the special session Monday, which is scheduled for 3:00 pm-(1:30 am as per IST).