Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Military Plane Carrying 14 Crashes Near Kyiv; 5 Dead

A Ukrainian military plane carrying up to 14 individuals has crashed in the midst of a Russian military assault. The plane crashed near Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, according to a tweet from the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs, killing 5 people. The Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs' tweet, after being translated, read, "#Київщина : Between Zhukivtsi and Trypillia of Obukhiv district, a military plane of the Armed Forces of Ukraine crashed (there were 14 people on board) with a subsequent fire, as a result of which 5 people died. 37 people and 8 units of equipment were involved from the SES of Ukraine."

#Київщина: Між с. #Жуківці та #Трипілля Обухівського району впав військовий літак ЗСУ (на борту перебувало 14 осіб) з послідуючим загоранням, внаслідок чого загинуло 5 осіб. Від ДСНС України залучено 37 осіб та 8 одиниць техніки. pic.twitter.com/eupCOiX5cG — МВС України (@MVS_UA) February 24, 2022

So far, almost 40 people have been killed in Ukraine by the Russian military. Whereas, a Russian plane was shot down over the Luhansk Region, according to the Ukraine Army. Russia, on the other hand, confirmed that it had destroyed military infrastructure at Ukraine's air bases, effectively 'suppressing' the country's air defences.

Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, after President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, Russia has taken control of two villages in Ukraine's east. In a televised speech prior to the invasion, Putin urged Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms and return home. He described conflicts between Russian and Ukrainian forces as "inevitable," adding that the special military activity was aimed at demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine.

Further, the chief of Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces on Thursday briefed the media about the situation unfolding in the country. "As of 13:00 on February 24, the armed forces of the aggressor state, the Russian Federation launched more than 30 strikes with "Caliber" cruise missiles, MLRS, aircraft and artillery on Ukrainian civil and military infrastructure,” the official said.

He went on to add that the enemy continues the offensive with the support of army aircraft crossing the Ukrainian border in the directions of Armiansk, Kherson, Chaplynka, Kakhovka. Moreover, operational and tactical groups are conducting defensive battles in all directions of the enemy's advance, the official stated.

The Russian military has entered the territory north of Kyiv. At the same time, various media reports indicate that 18 people were killed in an attack near Odesa, Ukraine. Videos of what appear to be Russian military helicopters flying above Kyiv's Hostomel Airport have also gone viral. A video was also published by the Ukrainian General Staff of Armed Forces, claiming to have shot down at least two Russian helicopters. Two Russian soldiers from a motorised rifle regiment were also arrested, according to Ukrainian officials.

