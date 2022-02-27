Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian State Road Agency Urges Citizens To Dismantle Road Signs

In order to confuse the Russian forces, the State Road Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) has called on its citizens and all organisations to “immediately begin dismantling road signs” across the country. Ukravtodor took to its Facebook account to share an image of a signboard with all directions telling Russian soldiers to "f*** off." The development comes as the Russian forces continue their military operation in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement on Thursday, 24 February.

In the Facebook post, the Ukravtodor informed the residents that Russian forces have a "pathetic connection" and they "don't orientate the area." The State Road Agency of Ukraine added, "Let's help them go straight to hell." The agency urged all road organisations, territorial communities and local government authorities to immediately start dismantling road signs.

The company has also shared an edited picture of a standard road sign replacing directions with road signs that reads, "Go f*** yourself", "Go f*** yourself again" and "Go f*** yourself to Russia," DailyMail reported. Ukravtodor said in the Facebook post, "Dismantling road signs on all roads of the country. Priority #1 - indicators, names of settlements. Collected signs are handed over to local authorities and roadmen.".

Ukraine Defence Ministry asks nationals to disorient Russian Army

On 26 February, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has advised its nationals to confuse the Russian army. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry took to its official Twitter handle on Saturday to call on the people to remove signs with numbers and names of streets, cities and villages in their regions. The advisory has been issued by Ukraine's Defence Ministry after Moscow launched a military offensive against Kyiv. On February 26, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry asked its nationals to disorient the "enemy who is illegally moving around Ukraine." They asserted that they need to do everything possible to get "rid of Ukraine from the Russian occupier" at the earliest.

ДЕЗОРІЄНТУЙМО ВОРОГА РАЗОМ!

Аби спантеличити та дезорієнтувати ворога, який незаконно пересувається Україною, закликаємо:

- познімати таблички з номерами і назвами вулиць/міст/сіл у своїх регіонах.

Зробімо все можливе для якнайшвидшого очищення України від російського окупанта❗️ pic.twitter.com/s3gt1wGeYH — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 26, 2022

Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass region earlier this week. Following Putin's announcement, explosions were heard in Ukraine and Russian troops started approaching Kyiv. In the latest development, Russian & Ukrainian troops were engaged in street fighting and a Russian military convoy was attacked in Kharkiv.

Ukraine's army has refused to surrender and continues to hold up resistance against Russia. The Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov on 26 February said that more than 3,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in the offensive and over 200 soldiers have been captured. As per an ANI report, Russia and Ukraine have agreed to hold talks in Belarus and are expected to meet in the Gomel region at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

(Image: AP)