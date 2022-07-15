Russia-Ukraine War: UN Chief Antonio Guterres 'appalled' By Missile Strikes On Vinnytsia

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "appalled" by the missile attack on Vinnytsia. Guterres said any attack that is carried out against people and civilian infrastructure is condemnable, according to the statement released by UN chief's spokesperson. He reiterated his call to hold the people responsible for the acts accountable. His statement came after Ukrainian authorities said that Russian forces carried out missile strikes in Vinnytsia that killed 23 people, including three children.

"The Secretary-General is appalled by today's missile attack against the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine that reportedly killed at least 22 people, including three children and wounded more than 100 others. The Secretary-General condemns any attacks against civilians or civilian infrastructure and reiterates his call for accountability for such violations," the spokesperson of Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

Ukrainian authorities have said that at least 23 people have been killed and more than 100 people have been injured due to the Russian missile strikes in Vinnytsia. The Ukrainian officials said that missile strikes carried out by Russian forces have caused damage to offices, stores and residential buildings and health clinics, according to AP.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that more than 73 people have been undergoing treatment in the hospital while 18 others were missing, as per the AP report. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office in a Telegram post, claimed that Russian armed forces have launched the Kalibr cruise missiles at the centre of Vinnytsia from a submarine in the Black Sea. Rescue teams continue to search for people who have been missing after the Russian missile strike.

Zelenskyy reiterates call to label Russia a 'terrorist state'

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has called on the international community to recognise Russia as a "terrorist state." In his late-night video address on July 14, Zelenskyy asserted that no other nation poses a threat to the world like Russia. He said that Russia's missile strike in Vinnytsia has claimed the lives of 23 people, including three children. He further stated that it is not the final number as work over debris clearance continues in Vinnytsia. He said that dozens of people have been missing and injured people have been undergoing treatment in the hospital. According to the statement released by the Ukrainian President, Zelenskyy claimed that one missile destroyed the Neuromed medical centre which had people inside. He said that a four-year-old girl named Liza died in the attack while her mother is in critical condition.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)