Russia-Ukraine War: US Announces Additional $186 Mm In Humanitarian Assistance For Ukraine

In addition to its previously extended humanitarian assistance, the United States will provide additional assistance of more than USD 186 million for supporting the internally displaced people and more than 3 million Ukrainian refugees affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine, informed the US Department of State in a press release on Tuesday. As stated by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the additional assistance will not only provide further support to the humanitarian organisations responding to the crisis but will also complement the generosity of the neighbouring countries that are welcoming and supporting the refugees.

Meanwhile, he also called for an immediate end to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and for Russia to facilitate unhindered access in Ukraine and provide a safe passage for those who want to leave the cities. "Humanitarian aid deliveries must be allowed to continue without interference, and humanitarian workers must have safe passage to deliver aid and assistance to those in need", he added.

The U.S. is leading the humanitarian response for the people of Ukraine, giving nearly $644 million in aid since 2014. With new funding, those impacted by Russia’s unjustified war will receive lifesaving humanitarian assistance via our partners. https://t.co/5cRYAQCFNB https://t.co/LwOkM3S3oL — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) March 15, 2022

Notably, with the recently announced humanitarian assistance, the United States has become the largest single-country donor of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine providing nearly $293 million to the country since late February. As stated by the US Department of State, the country's funding so far amounts to nearly $644 million to vulnerable communities in the region since Russia initially invaded the country eight years back.

US vows to extend every support to Ukraine

The latest tranche of assistance came shortly after the United States had allocated $200 million in additional defense support to Ukraine last week. Also, US President Joe Biden had approved the Consolidated Appropriations Act for 2022 which will fund the federal government through September 30, 2022, and will provide USD 13.6 billion in humanitarian, economic, and defence assistance to Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, the US President announced about the same and further vowed to send money, food, and aid to save the lives of the Ukrainian people. On the other hand, Blinken in a phone call with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also reiterated Washington's commitment towards providing support to the people of Ukraine and further discussed the ongoing diplomatic efforts to stop the conflict with Russia.

(Image: AP)