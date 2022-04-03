Russia-Ukraine War: US Claims Moscow Shifting Focus To Win By Early May In Eastern Ukraine

In the midst of Russia's unjustified invasion of Ukraine, many United States officials who are familiar with the current US intelligence assessments claimed that Russia has changed its Ukraine war plan for attempting to gain control of the Donbas and other eastern Ukraine territories by early May. According to CNN, Russian troops have been unable to maintain control of regions where they have been battling for over a month. The US officials have stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently under pressure to show that he can win and that eastern Ukraine is the location where he is most likely to do so soon. Moreover, one of the officials said that US intelligence has hinted that Putin is concentrating on May 9, Russia's "Victory Day".

According to CNN, the Russian calendar marks May 9 as a prominent holiday, as it marks Nazi forces' surrender during World War II. Putin, according to US officials, wants to celebrate a win in his war on that day. However, other officials have stated that even if Russia celebrates, triumph may be a long way off.

'Russia looks to be preparing for a prolonged war in Ukraine'

The US, as well as the European officials, further argued that whatever rhetorical deadlines the Kremlin might set, it would not affect the reality on the ground that Moscow looks to be preparing for a prolonged war in Ukraine, CNN reported. While the Kremlin is sounding positive, a European official said Putin is planning for a "Chechnya-style long, drawn-out war, because he, to a certain extent, has nowhere else to go on this."

US officials highlighted that there are various reasons for May to be the deadline. As the winter freeze breaks and the ground softens, large Russian ground troops will find it harder to manoeuvre, making it critical for the troops to get into place as soon as possible, according to US intelligence.

In addition to this, the date has also been officially mentioned by Ukrainian officials. On Thursday, Ukrainian Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov remarked that "Ahead of May 9, Putin set the goal of a victory parade for this war," CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Commerce said on Friday that it is placing over 120 Russian and Belarusian companies on its trade blacklist in response to the Russia-Ukraine war which commenced on February 24. The US Commerce Department has imposed export-related fines on 120 Russian and Belarusian companies in the defence, aerospace, and marine sectors, according to TASS.

