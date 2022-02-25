Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin Rejects Zelensky's Offer For Talks Amid Clash In Obolon

Amid the deteriorating war-like situation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called on Vladimir Putin to sit down for talks. However, the same has been rejected by the Russian President. Russia has launched a full-blown attack on Ukraine, with Russian forces entering the Obolon district in Kyiv. Republic TV has learnt that the Ukraine forces are putting up a tough fight against their Russian counterparts in the region, which is less than 10 km away from Central Kyiv- the government’s seat of power.

Russia ready to negotiate 'if Ukraine lays down arms'

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia would be willing to resume negotiation through diplomatic channels if Ukraine's army agrees to lay down arms, during a press conference.

In the press conference that was held post-meeting with the recently declared independent states- Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Luhansk People's Republic VN Deinego and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Donetsk People's Republic SS Peresada, Lavrov blamed the Ukraine administration for 'hiding the true facts'.

"We suggested talking about security guarantee last December with Zelenskyy. We want to have joint talks and make joint efforts to look forward to a joint security guarantee. He is well aware of the facts involving Ukraine, and should not pass on the blame at Russia," Lavrov said.

The Russian Foreign Minister added, "No media covered what happened during the engagement line. The journalists are showing how destruction is happening, women and children are being killed... What could be the result of all that is happening? We want independent Ukraine, we don't want Ukraine to be run from abroad... We have suffered too much from Nazism as has Ukraine."

🔴 #LIVE: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the LPR V.N.Deinego and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the DPR S.S.Peresada hold a joint press-conference following talks in Moscowhttps://t.co/XLWxOFFuS7https://t.co/vT7oZoHzGq — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) February 25, 2022

Why did Russia invade Ukraine?

Ukraine was a cornerstone of the Soviet Union during the Cold War. It was the second–most populous and powerful of the fifteen Soviet republics, the hub of the union’s agricultural production, defence industries, and military, including the Black Sea Fleet and some of the nuclear arsenal. Nearly three decades since the disintegration of the Union, and its independence, Ukraine has sought to forge its own path as a sovereign state. But as a former Soviet republic, Ukraine had deep social and cultural ties with Russia, until 2014.

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter conflict since 2014 when Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly leader was driven from office by a popular uprising. Moscow responded by annexing the Crimean Peninsula and then backing a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has killed over 14,000 people.

A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany helped halt large-scale battles, however, regular skirmishes have continued, and efforts to reach a political settlement have stalled. The situation began getting out of control in early 2021. Russia, which had long resisted Ukraine's move towards European institutions, was miffed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urging US President Joe Biden to let the country join NATO.

As a result, Russia started sending troops near the border it shares with Ukraine for training exercises in spring last year and increased it during autumn. By February, Russia has massed well over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, as per the US estimates, which warned of an invasion at any time. On February 24, Russia ordered military operations in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass.