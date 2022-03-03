Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Says Russia Lost 9000 Soldiers; Moscow Claims Only 498

With the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks looming, both countries have revealed their own death tolls as United Nations (UN) said that one million Ukrainians have fled the country in just seven days of the war. Acknowledging casualties for the first time since starting a military operation in Ukraine last week, the Russian defence ministry said that 498 of its personnel have been killed in Ukraine and 1,597 were wounded.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday claimed that Russia has lost around 9,000 of its soldiers, just a day after he said that the 'enemy' lost 6,000 of its personnel.

The Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Wednesday had also said that ore than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have so far been killed during Russia's ongoing invasion. According to CNN, before the services removed the statement, it also said, "Children, women and our defense forces are losing their lives every hour". It also said that hospitals, houses and kindergartens have been destroyed by Russian forces over the last seven days.

The varying death tolls of Russia and Ukraine came at a time when fierce fighting is taking place between troops of both sides in several Ukrainian cities. Most recently, Ukraine also confirmed that Russia had successfully captured the southern city of Kherson. Meanwhile, bombings have constantly taken place in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city as Russian troops attempt to seize Kyiv. Zelenskyy, however, has said that the invaders will not be able to conquer anything in Ukraine.

In the latest address to the nation, hours after Russia stated that it lost 498 soldiers, Zelenskyy said, “About 9,000 Russians were killed in a week. In the direction of Mykolaiv, they had to take 200, 300 (Russian soldiers) 19-20 years old with dozens of helicopters.”

“Wherever they go, they will be destroyed. The invaders will get their answer from the Ukrainians,” Zelenskyy said, adding this is a “Patriotic War” for Ukrainians.

Broke Russia's ‘sneaky plans in a week’, says Zelenskyy

In a video posted on the seventh day of the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian President on Wednesday said that his country had blocked Russia’s 'sneaky' plans. He went on to say that he was proud of the “heroic” resistance showcased by the nation in the face of Russia’s military aggression.

"We are a nation that broke the enemy's plans in a week. Plans written for years: sneaky, full of hatred for our country, our people," Zelensky said in a video address.

