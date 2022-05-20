Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Thanks Biden, US For Fresh Tranche Of Military Aid

In an effort to aid Ukraine in the midst of Russian aggression, the United States has approved another $40 billion aid package to Ukraine. It was announced that the US Congress is set to vote on a $40 billion aid package for the war-torn country, which is the latest manifestation of US President Joe Biden's pledge of steadfast support for Kyiv as it confronts the Russian incursion. Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate Minority Leader stated that aid for Ukraine goes much beyond charity and that the outcome of this fight will influence the future of American security and vital strategic interests, according to media reports.

The package contains $6 billion in funding for Ukraine's armoured vehicle and air defence systems. Nearly $9 billion has been set aside for "continuity of governance" in Ukraine, as well as other goods such as humanitarian assistance. In mid-March, only weeks after Russia's invasion, US Congress approved over $14 billion for Ukraine. However, as the violence has shifted away from the capital and toward the eastern and southern areas of the country, Biden has been pressing for more financial aid. Another $9 billion from the new package will be used to assist the US to restock its weapons stockpile, according to media reports. The Senate also confirmed Bridget Brink, a career diplomat, as the next US ambassador to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for US support

After the US announced the aid, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the US support. He stated that he welcomes the US Senate's approval of the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022. He also said that $ 40 billion is a significant contribution to the restoration of peace and security in Ukraine, Europe and the entire world. Zelenskyy claimed that they look forward to the signing of the law by POTUS Joe Biden.

I praise the 🇺🇸 Senate's approval of the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022. $ 40 billion is a significant 🇺🇸 contribution to the restoration of peace and security in Ukraine, Europe and the world. We look forward to the signing of the law by @POTUS — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 19, 2022

The US president has stated numerous times that he wants to lead in what he sees as a big democratic struggle against dictatorship. However, he also stated that monies set up for Ukraine assistance were eventually going to run out. Though it was initially focused on defensive armaments, Washington has expanded its support to include artillery, helicopters and drones for the Ukrainian army, which receives training in the United States or in third nations before returning to the front lines.

Image: AP