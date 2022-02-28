Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Thanks Romania For Assisting Kyiv's Defense Capabilities

Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky on Monday thanked NATO country Romania for its significant contribution to the defense capabilities of Ukraine after the latter announced that it will send military equipment to assist Kyiv in the fight against Russia. Bucharest’s defence ministry said that it will send three million euros worth of “fuel, bullet-proof vests, helmets, munition, and other military equipment” to Kyiv. 11 Romanian military hospitals were also ready to take in wounded Ukrainians, the country informed.

Romania followed in the footsteps of Lisbon’s defense ministry, which said on Twitter it will dispatch "vests, helmets, night-vision goggles, grenades and ammunition of various calibres” to Ukraine. "Portugal supports Ukraine, which is defending itself against an unjustified, illegal and unacceptable invasion," defense minister Joao Cravinho said in another tweet.

I am grateful to Romania for its significant contribution to the defense capabilities of our country. I am grateful to @KlausIohannis for supporting Ukraine's membership in the European Union. We feel the political and defense support of our partners.🇷🇴🤝🇺🇦 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2022

EU member states supported Ukraine's call to be recognized as EU state

The announcement came after Lisbon, in a punitive measure, suspended the review of Russia applications for so-called “golden visas” the residency permits given to wealthy Russian foreign investors. The decision to supply Ukraine with military equipment followed shortly after Greece on Sunday announced that it would send “defense equipment” to Ukraine via Poland. In a U-turn to its policies, Berlin also pledged 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger-class surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy said on Twitter that he was “grateful” to Romanian leader Klaus Lohannis for sending weapons as well as supporting Ukraine's membership in the European Union (EU). “We feel the political and defense support of our partners,” he said. Netherlands, France, Belgium, and the Czech Republic also pledged supplies of the defense weaponry, and ally United States provided Ukraine with $350 million in additional military equipment.

EU member states on Monday supported Ukraine for its calls to be recognized as an EU candidate nation, following Russia’s invasion on Thursday, last week. European Commission is also channelling for supplies of medical care items such as first aid kits, protective clothing, disinfectants as well as tents, firefighting equipment, power generators, and water pumps which have been offered to Ukraine. EU Commissioner Janez Lenarcic spoke to the Ministers of Romania, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova to discuss offering asylum to Ukrainians fleeing war atrocities. “Solidarity has never mattered more and now is the time to show support with Ukraine. I thank all countries already offering immediate help through our Civil Protection Mechanism,” he said.

IMAGE: AP/Twitter/@KlausIohannis