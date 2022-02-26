Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Thanks Switzerland, Greece For Their 'concrete Assistance'

Amid the ongoing Russian offensive in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he has been receiving support calls. He took to his official Twitter handle to inform about his talks with Switzerland President Ignazio Cassis and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. In his tweet, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Cassis and Mitsotakis for their "concrete assistance to Ukraine."

In response to Zelenskyy's tweet, Switzerland President Ignazio Cassis stated that he had a telephonic conversation with the Ukrainian President. During the phone call, Cassis expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine "in these dark hours." He further asserted that Switzerland "strongly condemns" the military offensive by Russia. Earlier on February 25, Switzerland President in a statement urged Russia to immediately stop their military aggression and withdraw its troops from Ukrainian land. He highlighted that Switzerland is committed to a political solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and is willing to facilitate or host "within the framework of its good offices if the conflict parties desire this."

I'm getting support calls. Spoke with President of Switzerland @ignaziocassis and Prime Minister of Greece @kmitsotakis. Thank you for the decisions on concrete assistance to 🇺🇦! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022

Im Telefongespräch mit Präsident @ZelenskyyUa habe ich unsere Solidarität mit der #Ukraine und der ukrainischen Bevölkerung in diesen dunklen Stunden ausgedrückt. Die Schweiz verurteilt die russische Militärintervention aufs Schärfste. https://t.co/JyG6FGVZHI — Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) February 26, 2022

Ukrainian President expresses gratitude to Greek PM for assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Twitter, informed that he had received a support call from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Zelenskyy thanked Mitsotakis for his "concrete assistance" to Ukraine. Earlier on February 24, Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a statement called Russia's action a "largest military invasion in an independent country" after the second world war. He asserted that the Russian military aggression violates international law and even puts questions on the "architectural security of Europe." Furthermore, Kyriakos Mitsotakis added that they are united to take decisions to impose sanctions on Russia.

Russia-Ukraine War

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass region and warned other countries that any attempt to intervene in their action would lead to consequences. After Putin's announcement, missile strikes and troops started entering Ukraine from the north, east and south. In the latest development, the Russian flag has been spotted in Melitopol in Ukraine, according to the Republic ground report. The troops of Russia and Ukraine exchange fire on the streets of Kyiv.

Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that at least 198 Ukrainians have died, including three children, according to AP. Furthermore, Viktor Lyashko said that 1,115 people including 33 children have been critically injured in the military offensive.

#BREAKING | Russian flag spotted in Melitopol in Ukraine even as latter denies losing control of any big city. Tune-in for the latest updates from the Russia-Ukraine war as Republic leads the global coverage in the conflict - https://t.co/RZHKU3fLci pic.twitter.com/oSBKnjMsg0 — Republic (@republic) February 26, 2022

#BREAKING | Russia-Ukraine forces exchange fire on the streets of Kyiv as Moscow steps up offensive against Ukraine. Tune-in here for the latest updates from the warzone as Republic leads the coverage in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war -https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/cpUAAuAPj9 — Republic (@republic) February 26, 2022

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)