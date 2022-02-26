Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Thanks Switzerland, Greece For Their 'concrete Assistance'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to his official Twitter handle to inform about his talks with Switzerland's President and Greece's Prime Minister.

Amid the ongoing Russian offensive in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he has been receiving support calls. He took to his official Twitter handle to inform about his talks with Switzerland President Ignazio Cassis and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. In his tweet, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Cassis and Mitsotakis for their "concrete assistance to Ukraine."

In response to Zelenskyy's tweet, Switzerland President Ignazio Cassis stated that he had a telephonic conversation with the Ukrainian President. During the phone call, Cassis expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine "in these dark hours." He further asserted that Switzerland "strongly condemns" the military offensive by Russia. Earlier on February 25, Switzerland President in a statement urged Russia to immediately stop their military aggression and withdraw its troops from Ukrainian land. He highlighted that Switzerland is committed to a political solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and is willing to facilitate or host "within the framework of its good offices if the conflict parties desire this."

Ukrainian President expresses gratitude to Greek PM for assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Twitter, informed that he had received a support call from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Zelenskyy thanked Mitsotakis for his "concrete assistance" to Ukraine. Earlier on February 24, Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a statement called Russia's action a "largest military invasion in an independent country" after the second world war. He asserted that the Russian military aggression violates international law and even puts questions on the "architectural security of Europe." Furthermore, Kyriakos Mitsotakis added that they are united to take decisions to impose sanctions on Russia. 

Russia-Ukraine War 

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass region and warned other countries that any attempt to intervene in their action would lead to consequences. After Putin's announcement, missile strikes and troops started entering Ukraine from the north, east and south. In the latest development, the Russian flag has been spotted in Melitopol in Ukraine, according to the Republic ground report. The troops of Russia and Ukraine exchange fire on the streets of Kyiv.

Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that at least 198 Ukrainians have died, including three children, according to AP. Furthermore, Viktor Lyashko said that 1,115 people including 33 children have been critically injured in the military offensive.  

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)

