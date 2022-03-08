Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy To Make 'historic Address' To UK MPs Over Putin's Invasion

On the 13th day of the war between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address British MPs via video link later today. According to Sky News, UK Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted Zelenskyy’s request to read a statement to the House of Commons at 5pm GMT (10:30pm IST) on Tuesday. His speech will be shown on screens being installed in the chamber, and more than 500 headsets will also be provided to relay an English translation of his statement.

“Every parliamentarian wants to hear directly from the president, who will be speaking to us live from Ukraine, so this is an important opportunity for the House,” Sir Lindsay said as quoted by SkyNews.

"Thanks again to our incredible staff for working at pace to make this historic address possible,” he added.

As per the media outlet, British MPs will not be able to ask questions to the Ukrainian President after his speech. But during his address at the House of Commons, Zelenskyy is expected to ask for more arms. He will repeat calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which Western leaders have so far denied as it could mean NATO having to shoot down Russian planes, risking a third world war.

It is to mention that Zelenskyy has been the figurehead of Ukraine’s struggle since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded the country last month. Notably, Zelenskyy’s speech will come on the 13th day of the war. It also comes after he called humanitarian corridors set up by the Russians from several Ukrainian cities “completely immoral” as most lead to Russia or Belarus.

Ukraine 'fighting to be equal members of Europe'

Amid the Russian invasion, Zelenskyy spoke to UK PM Boris Johnson. Moreover, the Ukrainian President has also been addressing parliamentarians around the world, both privately and publicly, via video from Kyiv since Russia invaded 12 days ago. Over the weekend, Zelenskyy made a “desperate plea” to US Congress members for further military aid not currently being supplied by the West, including anti-aircraft missiles, planes and drones. Last week, he also gave an emotional speech to MEPs at the European Parliament.

"We are fighting for our rights, for our freedoms and now we're fighting for survival. We are also fighting to be equal members of Europe," the Ukrainian President said via video link.

"Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans. And then, life will win over death and light will win over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine,” he added.

(Image: Twitter/AP)