As the Ukrainian City Mariupol continues to remain under heavy bombardment, Russian forces have given Ukrainian forces a deadline till 5:00 AM (Moscow time) (2 AM GMT) on Monday, March 21 to lay down their arms in the city citing a "terrible humanitarian catastrophe" unfolding. As reported by the Ukrainian media, the director of the Russian National Defence Management Center, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev during a briefing on Sunday had asked the forces to lay down their arms stating that a terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed and further all those who lay their arms will be provided a safe passage out of the city. He also claimed that humanitarian corridors will be opened for civilians.

According to multiple reports including Russian state-media Tass, Mizintsev also noted that around 1,30,000 civilians followed by 184 foreign nationals from other countries are currently held hostage in the city and further in order to save human lives and preserve the infrastructure of the city, the Russian Federation on Monday, March 21 will open humanitarian corridors from Mariupol to the east and, in agreement with the Ukrainian side, to the west.

Meanwhile, Mizintsev also claimed that certain Ukrainian “bandits”, “neo-Nazis” and nationalists are engaging in carrying out “mass terror” and are going on a killing spree in the city.

However, on the other hand, as reported by Ukrayinska Pravda, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk has turned down the deadline request and said that there can be no question of any surrender or laying down of arms. "We have already informed the Russian side about it", she said.

Mariupol is one of the worst-affected cities in Ukraine

Notably, Mariupol has remained on the edge since Russia started its military operations in Ukraine. The city has received some of the heaviest bombardments and attacks over the past few weeks now. Following this, thousands of residents continue to remain trapped in the city without necessary supplies.

Speaking on the same, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also expressed concern on the crisis situation in the city and said that the Mariupol terror will be remembered for centuries to come. Stating that "Mariupol will go down in history as one of modern warfare's ugliest sieges", he claimed the Russians are committing multiple war crimes over there.

Image: AP