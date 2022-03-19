The world is outpouring solidarity with Kyiv as the full-fledged Russia-Ukraine war enters its day 24, on March 18 British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss alleged the Kremlin of using peace talks with Ukraine as an opportunity to regroup more of its forces. Deeming the apparent Kremlin's goals to conduct reconciliation talks as 'smoke screen', the United Kingdom MP for South West Norfolk said she is 'sceptical' of Vladimir Putin's intentions in the war-ravaged eastern European country.

"If the country (Russia) is serious about negotiations, it is not indiscriminately bombing civilians that day. What we have seen is an attempt to create space for the regrouping of Russians," Sky News quoted Truss as saying.

"We do not see any serious withdrawal of Russian troops or any serious proposals on the table," the UK MP warned.

Russians are lying, lying, and lying: UK

Further, Truss said that Vladimir Putin-led Russia has been lying, lying and lying while adding, "I am afraid that the talks are another attempt to distract attention and create a smokescreen."

The British Minister's statement holds relevance as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday reiterated his calls for direct negotiations with his Russian counterpart, saying, "it is time to talk." Highlighting the worsening humanitarian situation in the war-torn nation, Zelenskyy also stated that honest discussions "without stalling" were the only way to reach a solution with no further damage to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Day 24: Russia-Ukraine war

On the pretext of carrying out a 'special military operation' in Ukraine and the autonomous region of Donetsk, comprising rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military offensive on February 24. Also, while reports of heavy shelling and explosions have jolted key cities of Ukraine, the Kremlin continued to brush his violent vision under the carpet. Despite aiming missiles at residential complexes, hospitals, civilian set-ups and gritty visuals of heavy casualties across Kyiv, the Kremlin has asserted that its primary objective was to put Ukrainian military infrastructure 'out of operation'.

The United Nations has revealed that more than 3.25 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion with nearly two million residents crossing the border into Poland.

While the West has imposed numerous sanctions on Russia, particularly on wealthy business leaders and associates of the Kremlin, referred to as Russian oligarchs, Ukrainian forces are putting forth fierce resistance on the orders of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.