Russia Using Scrap Metal From Dishwashers, Refrigerators In Military Hardware: US

Russia has been using scrap metal from household appliances, computer chips, dishwashers and refrigerators for its military hardware due to Western sanctions, a top US official has claimed. “We have reports from Ukrainians that when they find Russian military equipment on the ground, it’s filled with semiconductors that they took out of dishwashers and refrigerators,” Gina Raimondo, United States Secretary of Commerce who recently met with Ukraine’s prime minister Zelenskyy said at the Senate hearing on May 11.

At least two Russian tank factories– Uralvagonzavod Corporation and Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant – were forced to shut down because of a lack of components following the West’s coordinated sanctions against Moscow’s enterprises and military-industrial complex that strangled exports.

"Russia is struggling to replenish its military weapons and equipment due to lack of foreign components," the White House said. Almost 1,000 private sector companies have left Russia, and reports indicate that more than 200,000 Russians, many of whom are highly skilled, have fled Moscow.

(The tail of a missile sticks out in a residential area in Yahidne, near Dnipro, Ukraine. Image: Associated Press)

United States technology exports to Russia slumped by nearly 70% since sanctions were instated late February to deter President Vladimir Putin’s military invasion in Ukraine. Allied nations in Europe, Canada, UK, Japan and others have adopted similar export bans including on neighbouring Belarus. United States has imposed restrictions on Russia’s industrial sector, including a broad range of inputs and products including wood products, industrial engines, boilers, motors, fans and ventilation equipment, bulldozers, and many other items with industrial and commercial applications.

US has sanctioned Limited Liability Company Promtekhnologiya, which produces rifles and other weapons that it claimed Moscow has deployed during its military operations in Ukraine. Other entities include seven shipping companies, which own or operate 69 vessels, and one marine towing company. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has suspended general licenses for exports of source material, special nuclear material, byproduct material, and deuterium to Russia.

“Our approach was to deny Russia technology — technology that would cripple their ability to continue a military operation. And that is exactly what we are doing,” said Gina United States Secretary of Commerce Raimondo, responding to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) about the impact the sanctions have had on Moscow.

When the Ukraine military inspected the captured and destroyed Russian tanks, they discovered parts used in refrigerators and commercial and industrial machinery, Commerce Department spokeswoman Robyn Patterson informed the committee. Export of technological equipment, such as semiconductors, lasers, avionics, telecommunications and maritime equipment have dropped by 85% from the US to Russia compared with 2021, said Patterson.

Semiconductors are widely used in the military equipment and the advanced fighter jets and Moscow, that does not have enough manufacturing industries, relies majorly on foreign imports to procure high-end semiconductors. Taiwan, the globe’s leading producer of both advanced and lagging-edge chips via Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), has also joined sanctions against Russia.

The global shortage of the semiconductors during the COVID-19 pandemic implied that Russia was already struggling for supplies, and its only go-to alternative Samsung for striking manufacturing deals falls under the South Korea's semiconductor export embargo, thus cutting off its supply with no semiconductor industry of own. Russia’s only option would be to import low-end chips from China.

US warns Chinese firms against getting around sanctions to help Russia

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo had warned Chinese semiconductor companies of sanctions should they attempt to get around the sanctions imposed by the West. Raimondo threatened to shut down Beijing’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation [SMIC] if they were found in breach of the export controls. Raimondo categorically mentioned SMIC and that the Biden administration could “essentially shut” down any Chinese firms that violate the ban on exporting chips to Russia and its ally Belarus during an interview. The sanctions were in place to limit Russia’s access to critical technology and the supply chains it needs to sustain its military ambitions.

“It’s going to be hard. I’m not going to pretend it won’t be hard,” said Gina Raimondo in an interview at the White House, threatening sanctions on Chinese firms. “We’ve never done anything like this. But we have a plan and we’re serious about it.”

US Representative Michael McCaul of Texas, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has in fact called for restrictions on technology exports to China as on Russia. “Putin and Xi are both strategic adversaries and their militaries should have the same export controls,” he said in a statement.

“Any company violating these rules should come under significant sanctions. The key will be setting up a system to monitor possible violations,” he added.