Zelenskyy Says Russia Wants Everything Ruined In Donbass; Reiterates Plea For Military Aid

Amidst the raging war in Eastern Europe, embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address on Tuesday, asserted that the Russian army were targeting Ukrainian cities of strategic significance with an aim to "destroy everything." He stated that the situation in Donbass remains "extremely difficult" and Russian forces were utilising all their strength to attack. Zelenskyy, in his address, yet again reiterated his call on the international community to provide heavy weapons like MLRS, tanks, anti-ship and other military equipment to mitigate severe crises and ensure stability in the world.

"The situation in Donbass is extremely difficult. In fact, all the strength the Russian army still has was thrown there to attack. Lyman, Popasna, Severodonetsk, Slovyansk - the occupiers want to destroy everything there," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video address.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his address, underscored that they have survived three months of the war due to the tens and thousands of accomplishments of those who continued to defend the country's sovereignty against invading Russia. He added, "And at the cost of tens of thousands of lives of Ukrainian men and women killed by the occupiers." In his nightly address, Zelenskyy taunted Russia for allegedly saying that their troops were "slowing down" their offensive in Ukraine. Zelenskyy added that Russian forces had failed to "break Ukraine" in three days and Moscow was now claiming that they were not fighting at "full strength" and had "planned to do so." He stated that around 30,000 Russian soldiers were killed and Ukrainian armed forces had shot down more than 200 aircraft. His remarks came after Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had said that Kremlin's troops were "deliberately slowing down" its offensive to avoid casualties among the civilians in Ukraine, according to AP.

"Another completely inadequate statement was made from Russia today that they were allegedly slowing down the offensive on purpose. Well, after three months of searching for an explanation why they failed to break Ukraine in three days, they came up with nothing better than to claim that they had allegedly planned to do so," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video address.

Ukraine working to ensure security guarantees after war: Zelenskyy

According to Zelenskyy, Russia has lost thousands of Russian tanks, armoured vehicles and other equipment. He further noted that Russian armed forces have ended up using almost all their missile ammunition. Ukrainian President further said that the interceptions of the conversations have revealed that Russia is aware that "their army stands no chance." Furthermore, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine continues to work to ensure that they receive reliable security guarantees after the war and they have set up an international advisory group which is headed by Andrii Yermak and former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen. The group will include experts in the fields of security, defence and diplomacy.

Inputs from AP