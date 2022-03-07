Russia Warns NATO Nations Against Hosting Ukraine Military Aircraft As War Enters Day 12

In another stern warning to Ukraine's neighbours and allies in NATO, Russia said on Sunday that hosting Kyiv's military aircraft could be considered as direct involvement in the war.

"We know sure that Ukrainian combat aircraft have flown to Romania and other neighbouring countries," defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a video briefing.

"The use of the airfield network of these countries for basing Ukrainian military aviation with the subsequent use of force against Russia's army can be regarded as the involvement of these states in an armed conflict," he added.

'No reason to feel threatened': Romania

Reacting to the warning, Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca called it a "pure rhetoric," designed to divert attention from what is happening on the ground -- civilians killed, the rules of armed conflict flouted, he said during a televised interview.

Moscow could try all they want to scare Romania but we have no reason to feel threatened," he added.

On the allegations that Romania was basing Ukrainian military aviation amid the war, PM Ciuca said, "On February 24, the first day of the conflict a Ukrainian fighter jet was intercepted in Romanian airspace and forced to land. The pilot told our authorities that the incursion and been due to a technical problem.

"The Ukrainian jet was allowed to leave, unarmed, a few days later and the incident was made public -- in all transparency -- to avoid any misunderstanding with Moscow," said Ciuca.

Russian Defence spokesperson Konashenkov claimed that "practically all" Ukraine's combat-ready aircraft have been destroyed.

Putin warns NATO against no-fly zone

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly pleaded with the Western powers to enforce a no-fly zone over his country to prevent more Russian attacks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that any country imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine will have entered into a military conflict with Moscow. Putin threatened "colossal and catastrophic consequences, not only for Europe but also the whole world" if such a step was taken.

"Any movement in this direction will be considered by us as participation in an armed conflict by that country," he said.