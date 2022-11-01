Russia Warns Of Nuclear Attack If Ukraine Wins War; Says 'it's Being Pushed To Global War'

Former president of Russia and current vice president of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday, November 1, said that Russia could use nuclear weapons in case of Ukraine's victory.

The former president of Russia also accused Western powers of pushing the world towards a "global war" that can only be avoided with a Russian victory in the conflict in Ukraine. The vice president of the Security Council of Russia said, "Let's call a spade a spade. Western countries are pushing the world to a global war, and only Russia's complete and final victory is a guarantee against global conflict."

"If it is not Russia that wins, then, apparently, Ukraine. The goal of Ukraine in the war was named by the Kyiv regime- the return of all territories that previously belonged to it. That is, their rejection from Russia. This is a threat to the existence of our state and the collapse of today's Russia. And that means a direct reason for the application of clause 19 of the Fundamentals of the State Policy of the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear deterrence," Medvedev said.

Russia holds strategic nuclear drills

Pertinently, a week back, Russia held strategic nuclear drills under the monitoring of the President of the country, Vladimir Putin. The country through a statement confirmed that ground, sea, and air strategic deterrence forces were trained, with the practical launch of ballistic and cruise missiles during the drills.

"The tasks envisaged during the training of the strategic deterrence forces were completed in full, all missiles reached their targets, confirming the specified characteristics," Russia said in the statement on the drills, involving Forces and means of the Aerospace Forces, the Southern Military District, the Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Black Sea fleets.

The drills come in the backdrop of claims made by Russia that Ukraine was allegedly preparing a provocation involving a so-called dirty bomb, a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste.