Russia Warns Of 'proper Response' If Anyone Claims Its Territory Amid The War In Ukraine

Amid the intense Russia-Ukraine war, the Kremlin promised a "proper response" from the Russian Federation in case of any claims to its territory, including Crimea. Briefing the media on Monday, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the President of Russia, called Crimea “an integral part of Russia” and stated that “any claims to Russian territory will entail a proper response," TASS reported.

Peskov’s remark was in response to the statements made by Mikhail Podolyak, an advisor to the Presidential Office of Ukraine about Kyiv’s need for getting long-range missiles from the West. Such long-range missiles would enable Ukraine to deliver strikes on Russian territory, including Crimea.

In reference to the region of Donbas, Peskov reiterated that "The republics of Donbas are independent states whose independence is recognised by Russia and which have requested assistance from Russia in ensuring their security. Russia has been doing precisely that."

Russia will not cease the special military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier stated that there will be no cessation of the ongoing special military operations in Ukraine. He had also clarified that one of the main goals of the operation was to “liberate the entire territory of Donbas.” The remarks by the President of Russia had come at a news conference following his visit to Uzbekistan on September 15.

Russia’s ‘Special military operation’ commenced on 24 February 2022 with the mobilization of Russian troops into Ukraine’s territory.

The primary objective of the invasion was to “demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine", said Putin in a televised address to the nation on the day of the invasion. Another objective of the invasion -- ‘ensuring Ukraine's neutral status’ -- was revealed on February 28 after Putin held a Telephonic conversation with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Currently, Russian forces are majorly present in four Ukrainian regions- Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. As Ukraine's military has made a significant tactical change, going from a defensive stance to launching a full-scale counteroffensive in the country’s northeast, Russia had confirmed through its MoD that it had withdrawn its troops from the key towns of Izyum and Kupiansk, citing that the retreat would allow Russian forces to "regroup".

Ukraine had launched a full-blown counter-offensive on 29 August in the country's northeast that saw significant territorial gains against the Russian forces occupying the regions. As a result of the counter-offensive, the Russian Ministry of Defence further announced the retreat of troops from the town of Balakliya, in an attempt to "bolster efforts" on the Donetsk front. Moreover, the Russian troops have established a defensive line between the Oskil River and the town of Svatove.