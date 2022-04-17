Russia Warns Ukrainian 'nationalists' Holed Up At Azovstal To 'lay Down Arms' Today

As the Russian war against Ukraine enters day 53, Moscow demanded Ukrainian forces at Azovstal in Mariupol to surrender in order to save their lives. Head of the Russian Defence Ministry's National Defence Control Center, Col. General Mikhail Mizintsev, on Saturday warned that all defenders blocked by Russian Armed Forces at Azovstal metallurgical plant in the besieged city of Mariupol "must lay down" their arms by Sunday. The decision was guided by "purely human principles", he added, as reported by Sputnik.

"Considering the catastrophic situation that has developed at the Azovstal metallurgical plant, and being guided by purely humane principles, the Russian Armed Forces propose that militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries stop all hostilities and lay down arms starting from 06:00 Moscow time [03:00 GMT] on April 17, 2022," Col. Gen. Mizintsev advised.

The Russian defence officer also added that those willing to surrender will be "guaranteed" life. Col. Gel. Mizintsev further indicated that the blockaded "remnants" at the metallurgical plant are "persistently demanding permission" from Ukrainian authorities to put down their arms. However, he claimed, representatives of Kyiv are "categorically forbidding" them. Ukraine is also allegedly "threatening" the small contingent of fighters with "subsequent executions" for giving up defence in Azovstal, the Russian defence official suggested. "The militants are in a hopeless situation, with...no food, and water," a Russian Defence Ministry representative said, further hinting that radio communications between the Kyiv and the Ukrainian defenders have intensified on Sunday.

Ceasefire declared in Azovstal

Col. Gen. Mizintsev announced that a ceasefire has been declared in Azovstal areas beginning from 02:30 GMT on Sunday. He stressed the Ukrainian units are asked to step out and exit the steelwork plant premises without weapons or ammunition between 03:00 to 10:00 GMT on Sunday. The development comes after the Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday claimed urban areas of Mariupol have been cleared of Ukrainian forces, with over 4,000 killed in the past days, the RIA news agency said.

Mariupol situation remains 'difficult': Zelenskyy

As Russia claims to have taken control over a major part of the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday told Ukrainska Pravda that the "situation is very difficult...our soldiers are blocked, the wounded are blocked. There is a humanitarian crisis." He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to "deliberately destroy everyone who is there in Mariupol."

It is to pertinent mention that the strategic port city has remained scathed by Russian assault more than other key cities. According to Ukrainian officials, at least 10,000 people, including children, have been killed in the ill-fated town. A pool of corpses was seen on the streets. Mortuary workers scurried to dispose of unclaimed bodies into mass graves as the shelling intensified in the city from early March. Currently, Russian invaders have held two metal plants in Mariupol- Azovstal, and Illyich, with the last of Ukrainian defenders, holed up in Azovstal.

