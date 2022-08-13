Russia Warns US Of 'no Return' To Diplomacy If Branded As State Sponsor Of Terrorism

Expanding the rift between the US and Russia, Moscow on Friday warned Washington against placing the country on the "state sponsor of terrorism" list. Speaking in an interview with TASS News agency, the Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's North American Department, Alexander Darchiev stated that such a move will only further lower diplomatic relations between both sides. He further accused the US of trampling international law through "taboo" diplomatic practices.

"In this context, I would like to mention the legislative initiative currently being discussed in Congress to declare Russia a 'country sponsor of terrorism'," the Russian official said. "If passed, it would mean that Washington would have to cross the point of no return, with the most serious collateral damage to bilateral diplomatic relations, up to their lowering or even breaking them off. The US side has been warned," Darchiev added.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry department added that he would like to refrain from "hypothetical speculations" over Washington's considerations. He added, "I would not like to go into hypothetical speculation about what is possible and what is not possible in the current turbulent situation when Westerners led by the United States have trampled on international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice."

Russia, in the initial days of the war, had flagged a similar warning with Moscow's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, saying the Western sanctions against Russia were "reaching the line after which the points of no return begin".

It is pertinent to mention that Baltic nation Latvia on Thursday branded Russia a state sponsor of terrorism over the conflict, further urging its Western partners to impose more comprehensive penalties.

Washington seeking to label Russia as a 'state sponsor of terrorism'?

This comes as two US Senators have sought to pass a law designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. The senators previously visited Ukraine amid a nearly six-month-long-running war that has devasted the ex-Soviet nation. The step is expected to see massive repercussions as it will become the largest push back by the US against Russia amid the ongoing conflict in eastern Europe.

Meanwhile, Washington last week said it was ready to disburse $5.5 billion in economic and military aid to Ukraine. This brings the total tranche supplied to $9.8 billion from the $40 billion assistance package allotted by US Congress.

(Image: AP)