Russia Will Deploy Sarmat Missile System On Combat Duty This Fall: Roscosmos Chief

Russia will deploy its newly-introduced RS-28 Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) strategic combat systems into combat alert later this year, possibly by the fall season. This revelation was made by Russian space agency head Dmitry Rogozin in a recent interview with Russia’s Rossiya-24 television channel, TASS reported. Rogozin has said that the “test launches are scheduled to be held throughout the year” and that the missiles will be deployed on combat duty in fall 2022.

🇷🇺Today at 15:12 Moscow time, Sarmat, land-based intercontinental ballistic missile, was successfully launched from a silo at the Plesetsk state testing cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk Region. pic.twitter.com/xLsAUIDdIX — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) April 20, 2022

The Sarmat missile systems hit the headlines in April when Russia’s Defence Ministry confirmed a successful test-fire of the weapon from the Plesetsk testing cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region. Known as ‘Satan II’, the Sarmat ICBM system was flexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin following the missile test saying that it would protect Russia from external security threats.

Notably, the missile system is capable of carrying up to ten Multiple Independently-Targetable Re-entry Vehicles (MIRVed) warheads weighing up to ten tons. Besides, it has a range of 11,000 to 18,000 kilometres, making it capable to carry out strikes on both the north and south poles of the Earth. According to TASS, the Sarmat is being developed at the Roscosmos-affiliated Makeyev State Rocket Center and is manufactured at the Krasmash enterprise. Earlier, Rogozin had said that Roscosmos would produce up to 46 Sarmat systems.

Putin flexes Sarmat; says Russian enemies will “think twice”

Following the successful test of the Sarmat missile, Putin had said that this new defence system would give Russia’s enemies a “food for thought” and that it will make them “think twice” before aggressing Moscow. "It has no analogues in the world and won't have for a long time to come," Putin revealed, adding that it was truly a 'unique weapon' that would strengthen the combat potential of his armed forces.

"Sarmat system is a product solely of Russian industry cooperation. The missile's mass and energy characteristics have expanded its range of weaponry, both in the number of warheads and in types, including gliding hypersonic section," the Russian MOD had said in the statement.