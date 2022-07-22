Russia Will Support Africans To 'complete The Process Of Decolonisation': FM Sergey Lavrov

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, said on Thursday that Russia has always supported Africans in their struggle for liberation against colonial tyranny. He claimed that Russia supports the call for the decolonisation process to be completed. In an article for African media, the Russian Foreign Minister said, “Russia has consistently advocated Africa’s strengthened position in the multipolar architecture of a world order which should be based on the principles of the UN Charter and take the world’s cultural and civilizational diversity into account.”

✍️ FM Sergey #Lavrov in an article for African media: Russia has always supported Africans in their struggle for liberation from colonial oppression



We stand in solidarity with the demands to complete the process of decolonization.



🔗 https://t.co/HjCtz0mmEW pic.twitter.com/MabeCX7Xmz — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) July 22, 2022

Lavrov further noted that they are pleased by the fact that integration organisations like the African Union, East African Community, Southern African Development Community, Economic Community of Central African States, Economic Community of West African States, and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have successfully developed. The establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area is seen by Russia as a critical step toward the continent's complete economic independence and freedom from all forms of oppression and discrimination, as per the article.

In addition to this, Lavrov even claimed that African nations now have a significant influence on international politics and the economy and actively participate in finding solutions to pressing contemporary issues. Their collective voice is becoming increasingly resonant in global politics, he added.

Relations between Russia and Africa are built on "time-tested" connections of friendship: Lavrov

Relations between Russia and Africa, as per Lavrov, are built on "time-tested" connections of friendship and collaboration. He even stressed that Russia which has not been marred by the "bloody crimes of colonialism", has consistently and sincerely assisted Africans in their fight for freedom from colonial oppression by offering useful and frequently uncompensated assistance to the continent's peoples in the establishment of their statehood, building of the foundations of national economies, the building of defence capabilities, and training of qualified personnel.

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, Russia “stands in solidarity with the African demands to complete the process of decolonisation and support relevant initiatives on the UN platform.”

Russia's foreign policy continues to place a high priority on building a comprehensive engagement with African nations, the Russian top official noted. In accordance with the strategic choices made at the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi in late October 2019, Russia is prepared to support its further development.

According to the article, Lavrov said, “It is essential that all our African friends understand that Russia will continue to fulfil in good faith its obligations under international contracts with regard to exports of food, fertilizers, energy and other goods vital for Africa. Russia is taking all measures to this end.”

Further, Lavrov asserted that they consider that all aspects of connections between Russia and Africa, including political, humanitarian, commercial, and investment ties, have intrinsic worth and are unaffected by changes in the global economy.

(Image: AP)