'Russia Would Become Lord Of The World': Here's What Baba Vanga Predicted About Putin

Clairvoyant mystic Baba Vanga, who is most famous for forecasting the 9/11 attacks in the US had possibly predicted the rise of Russian President Vladimir Putin. With Russia taking on the West and launching a military offensive in Ukraine, a prophecy of the blind mystic seemingly about Putin has gone viral on social media. According to Baba Vanga, Putin will one day 'rule the world' and nobody could stop Russia from becoming the 'lord of the world'.

Russia would become the "lord of the world" whereas Europe would become a "wasteland", Baba Vanga told writer Valentin Sidorov. "All will thaw, as if ice, only one remain untouched – Vladimir’s glory, the glory of Russia," she said in a possible reference to Putin, adding, "Too much it is brought in a victim. Nobody can stop Russia."

Nicknamed the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans', Baba Vanga has made several prophecies. The mystic claimed that after losing her eyesight at a very young age, she discovered her ability to foresee the future. Vanga has made prophecies dating thousands of years into the future till 5079, with people still seeking her wisdom. Forecasts of the Bulgarian mystic who died in the year 1996, have a success rate of 85%, reports have claimed.

Russia-Ukraine war

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO. Ultimately, on February 24, Kremlin, on the pretext of 'special military operation' and with an aim to 'demilitarise', ordered its armed forces to carry out a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine. Citing his reason as Kyiv's failure to establish 'talks' with Moscow, Putin directed the Russian Army to launch heavy missile strikes and explosions across the country.

Ukraine has refused to surrender and continues to hold up resistance. On Saturday, the head of the Ukrainian health ministry Viktor Liashko informed that at least 198 ex-Soviet soldiers and civilians have been killed in a four-day running battle. Separately, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that nearly 3,500 Russian invading troops were killed and another 200 taken as prisoners.

Meanwhile, Western powers, including European Union, France, Canada and more have agreed to US President Joe Biden's informal proposal of imposing SWIFT sanction on Russia to ensure a "strategic failure for Putin."