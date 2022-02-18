Russian Amb Blasts US On Rejecting Donbas Genocide; 'United States Has Double Standards'

The Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said that the American government is cynically rejecting the fact of the genocide of the Russian people in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, reported Sputnik. A journalist questioned Antonov about how he was so certain about the genocide of the Russians in Donbas.

Antonov said, "This causes outrage and indignation. How else can one interpret the shelling of residential areas by the Ukrainian Armed Forces using multiple rocket launchers or the discovery of mass grave sites of almost 300 civilians near Lugansk, who were killed only because they considered Russian their native language? The Russian ambassador further said, "The United States has to comprehend that there are millions of Russians living in Ukraine whose interests need to be secured and protected. This is the guarantee of Ukraine’s statehood and territorial integrity. "

Russia says slogan about human rights 'not worth a penny'

He further blamed the United States and said, "Here are not only double standards from the US side but very primitive and rude cynicism."

He said this makes it clear that "Washington's beautiful slogans about the highest value of human rights are not worth a penny." He said the United States' main geopolitical goal is to take Russia as far east as possible so that a line could be drawn to squeeze the Russian-speaking population from their current places of residence. "That is why Americans prefer not only to ignore the attempts at violent assimilation of Russians in Ukraine but also any way they are subdued by political and military support," the ambassador added.

Russia asks West not to extend any kind of support to Kyiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier termed the atrocities against the Russians living in Ukraine "genocide". The Russian Foreign Ministry has asked its western partners to not extend any kind of support to Kyiv in deliberately destroying the Minsk agreements on Donbas and resolving the crisis in Eastern Ukraine by force.

Recently, US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, talked about the Ukraine-Russia conflict over a phone call. Putin mentioned the supply of weapons to Kyiv, which will encourage the Ukrainian armed forces to continue atrocities in Donbas and Crimea. However, Ukraine has denied Russia's claim and stated that it is not planning any offensive operations in Donbas.

