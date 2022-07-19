Russian Ambassador Asserts To Not 'expect Any Improvements' In UK-Russia Ties: Report

Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Andrei Kelin has asserted that there is no need to "expect any improvements" in ties with Britain irrespective of the new leadership. He stated that they do not anticipate any changes in the situation concerning Russia due to the anti-Russian views in the UK. Andrei Kelin stressed that the change in the course concerning Russia will not take place in the UK "no matter who comes to the leadership of the conservative party and the government," RIA Novosti reported citing Russia 24.

Notably, the UK has been offering defence and financial support to Ukraine and imposing sanctions against Russia ever since the onset of the war. According to the statement released by the UK government, the British government has imposed sanctions against more than 1,000 people and over 100 businesses since the war began between Russia and Ukraine. Andrei Kelin emphasized that the "Russophobic trend" has been carried out for around ten years and it has "intensified" between 2014 to 2015.

Andrei Kelin stressed that the "apotheosis" of the "Russophobic trend" was initiated in 2018 and now. Kelin called it "difficult" to predict the name of the new leader in Britain, as per the news report. The statement of Andrei Kelin comes as the UK Prime British Boris Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday, July 7, but said he would remain as PM until the party chooses his successor. He stepped down as the British PM and the leader of the Conservative party after resignation of ministers and officials.

Kelin claims British clinics refuse to accept Russian patients

Meanwhile, the Russian Ambassador to the UK, Andrey Kelin claimed that several clinics in Britain do not accept Russian patients, RIA Novosti reported citing Rossiya 24. He underscored that the patients particularly include those who have health insurance from American companies. He termed the actions "completely different" from democracy and called it "discrimination" taking place based on the nationality of an individual.

UK summons Russian Ambassador over death of British national

Earlier on 15 July, the UK government summoned the Russian Ambassador, Andrey Kelin, to express Britain's concern at reports of the death of British national Paul Urey in captivity in Ukraine. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss expressed shock to hear reports regarding the death of British aid worker Paul Urey while in the custody of a Russian proxy in Ukraine. She further said, "Russia must bear responsibility for the action." Truss stated that Paul Urey was taken into custody while he was carrying out humanitarian work in Ukraine. She accused the Russian government and its proxies of committing atrocities in Ukraine and stressed that those responsible for the acts need to be held accountable.

Image: AP/@RUSSIANEMBASSY-TWITTER