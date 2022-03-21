Russian Artists, Athletes Should Not Be Punished For Putin's Action: Mikhail Baryshnikov

The unprovoked Russian attack on Ukraine has been condemned by the entire world with sanctions being imposed on Russian oligarchs and some Russian artists being fired from their jobs in the West for their association with President Vladimir Putin. However, Mikhail Baryshnikov, who was a male classical dancer of the 1970s and 80s has opposed the harsh punishment for artists and athletes stating that the Russian artists should not pay the price for the Ukrainian war. This comes as earlier this month conductor Valery Gergiev and operatic singer Anna Netrebko were fired from renowned jobs in the West.

Baryshnikov stated that he doesn't think that it is acceptable to place the weight of a country's political decisions on the backs of artists or athletes who may have vulnerable family members in their home country, according to the Guardian. He further said that for those in vulnerable positions, neutrality is a powerful statement. Baryshnikov also expressed concern that Russia's young people will soon be unable to have a happy future and that Russia will either find a way to resolve the current strife and live in a free global community, or it will be pushed backwards with little possibility of recovery. The 74-year-old dancer was born in Riga, Latvia, in the Soviet Union.

Baryshnikov has launched True Russia to help Ukrainian refugees

He has teamed up with other notable musicians who are critical of the Kremlin to launch True Russia, which has a fundraising company to help Ukrainian refugees. It also involves Boris Akunin, a well-known Russian novelist and Sergei Guriev, a prominent Russian economist. Along with Baryshnikov, Boris Akunin and Sergei Guriev issued a joint statement criticising Vladimir Putin stating the current ruler in Russia has initiated a criminal war, according to Yahoo News. He also claimed that all of them who speak Russian is affected by this and the word Russian has become toxic.

Medvedev should not be barred from competing: Baryshnikov

Earlier it was announced that Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev will be barred from competing at Wimbledon if he does not condemn Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which Baryshnikov has criticised stating that Medvedev should not be barred from competing if he does not denounce Putin's action. He also said that whether or not an artist or athlete chooses to speak out is entirely up to them.

Image: AP