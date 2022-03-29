As the Russian-Ukraine war continues on Day 34, the UK Defence Ministry has issued the latest defence intelligence update. Ukrainian armed forces continue to carry out "localised counter attacks" in the northwest of Kyiv, including at Irpen, Bucha and Hostomel. The UK Defence Ministry has warned that Russia continues to pose a "significant threat" to the city through their ability of strikes.

In the latest update released on Twitter, the UK Defence Ministry informed that Russian armed forces continue to carry out the offensive on Mariupol with heavy shelling of the city. The ministry further claimed that the centre of the city is under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces. The British Defence Ministry informed that even though Russian forces have been able to achieve some success through these attacks, the Ukrainian troops have been able to send them back to a number of positions. According to the UK Defence Ministry, Russia's armed forces continue to maintain blocking positions in other regions and they are trying to reorganise their forces.

"Russia still poses a significant threat to the city through their strike capability," UK Defence Ministry informed in the latest update. "Russian Forces have maintained their offensive on Mariupol with continuous heavy shelling of the city; however the centre of the city remains under Ukrainian control," the UK Defence Ministry added.

UK to provide 6,000 missiles to Ukraine

As the UK and its international partners continue to extend support to Ukraine, the Boris Johnson-led government is providing economic, humanitarian and defensive military assistance to Ukraine. Furthermore, the UK government has imposed sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

On March 24, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that they will provide an additional 6,000 missiles to Ukraine. He emphasised that the lethal defensive military aid will help Ukraine in defending itself against Russia.

The British PM further announced that they have decided to provide financial aid of £25 million (approximately Rs 2,48,85,67,250) to the Ukrainian military in addition to previously announced humanitarian and economic aid of £400 million (approxmaely Rs 39,81,70,76,000). Johnson assured Ukraine that they will continue to support them and "stand against tyranny."

